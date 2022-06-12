This week’s adorable pet is Colletta, a 9-year-old large domestic shorthair mix who is spayed. In Italian, Colletta means “collection,” and she could be the perfect addition to your home. She is an indoor cat who came to the shelter after her previous owner passed away.
Colletta’s adoption fee is $30 and she is eligible for the $25 Senior for Seniors promotion.
For more information on Colletta or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333.
Interested adopters may also find the shelter online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.