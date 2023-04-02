This week’s adorable pet may not be a character from a Nickelodeon show, but she may soon warm to your very own sensational character. Meet Carly, a nearly 8-month-old domestic medium hair mix who has been spayed. She is described as being a little timid and gets along well with other cats.
The fourth annual Pars Fore Paws golf tournament will be taking place April 22 at the Maryville Country Club and registration is currently open for all. For more information on Carly or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.