It may not be wintertime, but this week’s adorable pet may be the cool cat you are looking for. Meet Aspen, a 4-year-old domestic short hair mix that has been neutered.
Not much is known about Aspen as he was abandoned at the shelter door earlier this year, except that he is house-trained and is good around other cats.
During the month of July the Humane Society is running a Home 4 the Holidays campaign where all adoption fees are reduced by 50 percent, with the exception of high profile pets. For more information on Aspen or any other adorable pets up for adoption contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.