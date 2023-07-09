Aspen

Aspen

It may not be wintertime, but this week’s adorable pet may be the cool cat you are looking for. Meet Aspen, a 4-year-old domestic short hair mix that has been neutered.  

Not much is known about Aspen as he was abandoned at the shelter door earlier this year, except that he is house-trained and is good around other cats. 

