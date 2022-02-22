CONCEPTION, Mo.— Conception Abbey will host is 25th annual Abbey Trails 5K Run/2-Mile Walk & Health Fair in person on Saturday, May 7, a press release stated.
“We enjoy hosting participants from the region to promote health and wellness, and we have some exciting things planned for the 2022 event to celebrate our 25th anniversary,” said Trish Wiederholt, event coordinator. “Most especially, we look forward to hosting this year’s event in person again.”
While this year’s Abbey Trails is in person, the Abbey will provide virtual participation for those who cannot attend. The Abbey will continue to offer this option because of the success of last year’s virtual event, a news release mentioned.
Those who wish to participate virtually may walk or run wherever they are between May 1-7.
Virtual participants are not eligible to compete for places. However, they will receive a T-shirt and a participation medal, which will be mailed or arranged for pickup. Virtual registration begins at $25 and will increase to $30 after April 20.
In-person registration starts at $20 and will increase after March 27, as the event approaches.
Registration fees include a free T-shirt, brunch and access to the health fair after the race. Brunch for non-participants will cost $5.
The 5K race takes runners on a scenic paved road north of Conception Abbey, a press release noted.
Individual awards are given to males and females who finish in first and second place in each age group. The top overall male and female finishers will also receive awards in the 5K run.
Each participant will be eligible for various door prizes, which include gift certificates to local businesses and restaurants.
Participants in the 2-mile walk will estimate the time it will take to walk two miles around a paved surface on the Abbey grounds. The person finishing closest to their estimated time wins.
Chip timing is provided for both the run and the walk by Morgan Sports. Anyone wearing a watch will be disqualified, a press release mentioned.
Businesses who wish to compete corporately are also invited to attend. There will be awards for the most participants from one business, the fastest average time in the 5K run and the closest average time to estimated time in the 2-mile walk. For more information on business participation, contact events@conception.edu.
According to a press release, race day registration and packets will be available at the Welcome Center from 7:30-8:45 a.m. on the day of the event, and the race will begin at 9 a.m.
John Coffey, the voice of the Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats and KXCV-KRNW radio will serve as emcee at the awards ceremony and the health fair, which will include brunch along with area vendors that provide services and products related to lifelong health and wellness.
Participants can register online at conceptionabbey.org/abbeytrails.
Follow the Facebook event at bit.ly/abbeytrailsevent for details as the event approaches.
For more information, contact Trish Wiederholt at 660-944-2958 or by email at events@conception.edu. For information concerning overnight accommodations, contact the Abbey Guest Center at 660-944-2809.