CONCEPTION, Mo. — The monks of Conception Abbey are inviting runners and walkers of all ages to join them for the 2021 virtual Abbey Trails 5K run / 2-mile walk May 1-7.
With a one-week window to participate or compete, anyone can complete it on their own time from anywhere. According to a news release, the virtual event has been split into two categories: those who wish to compete in the 5K, and those who wish to participate, but not compete, in the walk or run.
Competitors
Those who wish to compete in the 5K run may download a free app called “It’s Your Race” to their phone, select and register for the 2021 Abbey Trails race, and track their run time using the app. After completing registration, they may choose a date to run their race anytime in the May 1-7 timeframe. The app will time their race and send Conception their results.
Awards will be given to those in first and second place, male and female, based upon age groups and overall for the 5K.
Participants
For anyone who wishes to join for fun and does not want to track their run or walk time, there is no app download required.
Conception is encouraging them to get moving, have fun and have a chance to win raffle items.
Competitors and participants alike can win raffle items.
To do so, they have to share their Abbey Trails experience on social media, tag Conception at @ConceptionAbbey, tag one friend, and use the hashtag #AbbeyTrails! Each social media post equals one raffle entry. Wearing an Abbey Trails T-shirt and bib in the post adds one more raffle entry.
“Having these two categories for our Abbey Trails runners and walkers allows us to meet them where they are,” said Trish Wiederholt, event coordinator. “What’s most important is not who wins, but that people are physically active and are caring for their overall well-being.”
For more than 25 years, Abbey Trails has promoted physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being on its campus and in the local communities and builds community among runners and walkers connected with Conception Abbey, the release noted.
Proceeds from the event are used to promote health and wellness initiatives at Conception and in the local community. This year, Abbey Trails is reaching a new audience.
“We already have people registered from all areas of the country, so we are excited to share our message of overall health and wellness with some we haven’t reached in person with this event before,” Wiederholt said.
Registration is $25 per participant and includes an Abbey Trails T-shirt and a packet with health and wellness items from sponsors. Signing up by Friday, April 16 is being encouraged to ensure receiving T-shirt and packet before the kickoff date, May 1.