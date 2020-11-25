Newspapers are both a time capsule — allowing us to see moments frozen in time with the date helpfully printed in the corner — and a time machine — letting us immerse ourselves in a time that’s not our own.
Decades from now, when curious readers, or perhaps students saddled with a history project, leaf through the pages of The Maryville Forum in their 4-D virtual reality suites, we think our weekly coverage of the lives and times of 2020 serve as both a worthy time capsule and machine, capable of transporting those future readers into our shoes, to know the fears, the tribulations, the debates, and the too few joys that are part of our everyday lives during this global pandemic that has turned our world upside down.
We know this because leafing through the pages of our town’s newspaper of record from more than 100 years ago, we find those same fears, those same tribulations and those same debates, as the people of Maryville in 1918 dealt with the all-too-similar effects of a global flu pandemic.
Across the newspaper clippings presented here, and the full set of more than three dozen available on maryvilleforum.com, you’ll see the beginnings of the 1918 flu pandemic in Maryville at the beginning of October, and follow the city’s response through the end of November as residents deal with the increasing virus threat and the end of a long, brutal, overseas war — a two-month slice of an unfamiliar time in a place we all know well.
You’ll become familiar with some local residents, like city physician Dr. F.M. Ryan, who find themselves thrust into a situation they never could have imagined, with responsibilities they weren’t fully prepared for — sound familiar?
And although much will seem familiar or even indistinguishable from something you’d see in today’s Forum, there’s much that won’t, too.
Unlike today, when the county health department is in communication daily with the public, reporting case numbers and conducting contact tracing, the Maryville and Nodaway County residents of 1918 did not have access to such information. There are no cumulative totals, or running tallies, or other handy measurements to help readers wrap their heads around the scope of the pandemic locally.
And much of that lack of information comes down to how the practice of journalism has evolved over the past 102 years as well. What you won’t see in the 1918 editions are staples of our newspaper today: interviews with residents, extensive quotes and explanation to hold public officials accountable and put their answers in context, and, perhaps most notably, no pictures.
There may not be any new lessons to be learned from the experiences we share — and those we don’t — with our fellow citizens of more than a century ago (though there almost certainly are), but as the quarantined residents of 1918 clogged the phone lines and we slow down our internet to a crawl while cooped up inside, maybe just making the connection — even across more than a century — is more than worth it during a pandemic, no matter what year it is.
We thank our friends at Northwest Missouri State University’s B.D. Owens Library for their help in assembling the clips, taken from microfilm stored at the library, for this project.