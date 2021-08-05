SKIDMORE, Mo. — Intermittent rain did not deter a crowd from attending the 2021 Skidmore Punkin Show activities July 30-Aug. 1
More than a hundred people lined up, many under umbrellas, along Elm Street to watch community members, Nodaway County officials and Punkin Show royalty parade in their finery.
After Nodaway-Holt High School teacher Loren Messer performed the “Star-Spangled Banner,” and members of the Missouri National Guard paraded the colors, the 2021 Grand Marshals Lloyd and Betty (Williams) Nelson led the parade down the highway.
According to information read by Roxanne Coffelt at the parade, Lloyd, the son of the late Henry and Mertie Hutchison Nelson, was raised on the outskirts of Skidmore.
Betty is the daughter of the late Eldon and Vera (Hedrick) Williams. She grew up in the Maryville area.
Lloyd attended the Skidmore School for six years, then the Mound City school for six years where he graduated in 1957. His father taught math in the Mound City High School, and part of the agreement was that Lloyd would attend.
Betty graduated from Maryville High School in 1958.
They met at Northwest Missouri State University. Lloyd majored in industrial arts, math and junior high science. Betty majored in home economics.
The two were married on June 9, 1963, and celebrated their 58th anniversary this summer. Their wedding was on a Sunday afternoon and the following Tuesday, they were enrolled at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado, for their masters degree programs.
They taught school in Maryville during the school year, and took three 10-week summers to complete their master’s degrees.
Lloyd started teaching math and eighth-grade science in Maryville and it wasn’t until several years later that he taught industrial arts. Betty taught in the Washington Middle School for seven years until their first son was born.
In 1969, they moved to their current farm in Skidmore. Betty ran the farm while Lloyd was teaching school. She did it all, including taking loads of hogs to St. Joseph and bringing back loads of soybean meal, all with three kids in tow. She has always had a garden and dressed chickens annually.
In 1985, the Nelsons were named the Nodaway County Missouri State Fair Farm Family.
Betty also owned and operated a cake decorating business.
For 32 years, Lloyd taught school and Betty kept the farm running at home.
“The Nelsons have always been invested in the Skidmore community,” Coffelt read. “Lloyd can tell a lot about history and about our little town and its glory days.”
They are longtime members of the Skidmore Church, Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. Betty served as the worthy matron and pianist. Lloyd served as master twice and served in the Fairfax organization as chaplain and worthy patron. He also still delivers Meals on Wheels.
They have four children, 13 grandchildren and one great grandson and enjoy attending their grandchildren’s sporting events.
The day continued with better weather and a lot of community participation in show contests like the skillet throw, frog jump, farmers relay and a smoke-off. Results of those contests are at left.