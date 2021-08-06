MARYVILLE, Mo. — Noel Hardin, a recent Maryville High School graduate, competed on July 23 in the 2021 Optimist International Oratorical World Championships.
The international competition, held July 22-23, highlighted young orators across the world. Due to international COVID-19 travel restrictions, the event was held virtually.
Hardin gave her speech in a broadcasting room on the Northwest Missouri State University campus.
“I want to thank Will Murphy and Marla McCrary for helping me with the technology and allowing me to use a special broadcasting room for the Zoom competition,” Hardin said.
This year’s topic was “healing the world with optimism.” Hardin’s speech addressed this theme by mentioning how facing the pandemic and other stressors has presented an opportunity for individuals to grow stronger.
Hardin earned the opportunity to advance to the world championships upon winning the District Oratorical Contest held at the Lake of the Ozarks in May.
Mentoring Hardin with her speech were Dale Stewart, Maryville Optimist Club chairman of the oratorical contest and Trudy Kinman who served as a speech and debate teacher for several decades and is also a member of the Maryville Optimist Club.
Advancing to the world championships is a rare feat. Kinman said, during her teaching career, Makayla Merrill-Jones was the only other Maryville High School student to reach this level.
“This was such an exciting contest for Noel,” Kinman said. “She won $3,000 in college scholarships and had the opportunity to complete in an international contest.”
At the international competition, Hardin represented the West Missouri District. She competed in the Middle America Region with five other contestants. The winner of this region was Maria Yakubovich, a student from Wichita North High School in Kansas.
“My sound and lighting were excellent, and I gave my speech with lots of enthusiasm and spirit, but all the contestants from my region were excellent,” Hardin said.
The contest had three judges from each of Optimist International’s eight regions. Judges scored the competitors based on a point system. Categories included posture, eloquence, enunciation and more.
Hardin described the event as well organized with orators presenting one-by-one and spending time in break rooms between speeches. Contestants could go back and watch others’ speeches because the event was live streamed.
Hardin said the competition was a good experience.
“It was very fun,” Hardin said. “I saw lots of good speeches.”
She mentioned that the break rooms allowed her to make acquaintances from around the world in areas such as Canada, Haiti, Hong Kong, Jamaica, Korea and Russia.
In the future, Hardin plans to use the oratorical experience she has gained. She plans to study broadcasting at Northwest Missouri State University in the fall.
The Optimist International Foundation awards more than $150,000 in college scholarships annually through the Optimist International Oratorical Contest. Nearly 2,000 clubs participate in this competition each year.
First, second and third place winners of the world championships are listed in order of merit: Nayana Xavier (Virginia), Capital Virginia District; Julia Abbott (California), Pacific Southwest District; and Corinne Quynh Lan Marie Hoang (Ontario, Canada), Eastern Ontario District.