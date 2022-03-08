ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Two Nodaway County students placed in the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art’s annual Regional High School Exhibition, which features artwork from 121 students representing 19 schools, including Jefferson C-123 in Conception Junction and North Nodaway R-VI High School in Hopkins.
Jefferson students Maggie Collins and Jaclyn Pappert placed first and second respectively in printmaking.
Collins tied for first place with her piece titled “Eye of the Tiger.” According to an email from Jill Carlson, AKMA marketing and communication manager, the judges admired her “line work and use of cropping to intensify the eyes.”
Pappert tied for second place with her piece “Remember When.” Judges said Pappert’s piece was “a clear take on a classic subject.”
According to a news release, participation in the exhibition is by invitation only and students at each school are selected by their teachers to enter. This year, 134 works of art were presented for judging, nearly double the number from 2021. Artworks were divided into nine categories and three judges considered and scored each piece. Judges are from the arts community in St. Joseph and selected works for recognition based on technique, innovation and execution. Awards for first, second and third place were selected in each category. Some categories included an honorable mention award.
An opening reception was held on Sunday, Feb. 27, and a Best of Show award was presented along with honors for artists in each category.
Best in Show was awarded to Sabetha (Kansas) High School student Samantha Arnold, for her piece “Boots & Steps.”
Works will be on display at the museum now through Saturday, April 16. The museum encourages artists, peers, family members and community members to attend for a preview of the next chapter in emerging artistic talent.
The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cost of admission is $5 for adults, $2 for seniors and $1 for students. Museum members and children younger than 6 may enter for free. For more information about the exhibitions, visit Albrecht-kemper.org or call 816-233-7003.