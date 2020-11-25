MARYVILLE, Mo. — Seventeen local shoppers are carrying around tickets each worth $75 in gift certificates from area businesses as part of the Uniquely Nodaway Shop Small campaign and they may not even know it.
The $1,025 worth of goods is part of the prizes drawn each week as part of the local shopping campaign created this year to boost local businesses by Nodaway County Economic Development, the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce and the Maryville Tourism Committee.
More than 50 local businesses are taking part in the promotion by giving out tickets to shoppers who purchase items in their stores. Those tickets are put into a weekly drawing for three gift certificates to local businesses. Then all tickets will be entered into a final drawing in December where two shoppers will receive $500 and one grand prize winner will win $1,000.
Lisa Macali with NCED told The Forum last week that they tried to include in each prize envelope a gift certificate for a retail, restaurant and service business.
Winning numbers are available on the front page of The Maryville Forum each week.
NCED Director Josh McKim told The Forum shoppers can pick up their prizes throughout the entire event, but the earlier the better if they plan to use them for Christmas gifts.
Shoppers may check their tickets to see if they have won by comparing them to the 12 numbers below. Each number includes the business where the shopper received their tickets.
“We want people to get them cause it’s gift certificates to local businesses and we want them out and about shopping safely,” McKim said.
Tickets numbers and the locations where shoppers received the tickets are listed below.
20834 – Northwest Cellular; 15216 – Tuck Point Bar & Grill; 23211 – Healing Touch; 18637 - Board Game Café; 16369 – White Elm Mercantile; 15352 – Tuck Point Bar & Grill; 25407 – Curves; 25062 – Maryville License Bureau; 21775 – Sale Barn Café; 17090 – Planet Sub; 15130 – Simply Posh Boutique; 26341 – Minnie Lane; 27204 – Ferluknat Farm; 12607 – Kitchen & Bath Source; 28343 – Something Country; 11963 – Firewillow Therapeutic Massage; and 21697 – Pizza Ranch.