Wilmes couple to celebrate 60 years

Raymond and Roberta (McKnight) Wilmes of Maryville will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were married on February 16, 1963 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Maryville.
They have farmed their entire married life. They have five children, Sheila (Dan) Schafer, Maryville; Sharon Schroeder, Joplin, Missouri; Tim Wilmes, Maryville; Ted (Marsha) Wilmes, Maryville; and Stacy (Bill) Emery, Maryville. The couple also have 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
A celebration in their honor will be held on Saturday, February 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Nodaway County Community Building, near the Maryville Airport, 25669 Hawk Rd.
If unable to attend, cards can be mailed to the couple at 21488 State Hwy FF, Maryville, MO 64468.
