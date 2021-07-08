White to celebrate 99 years

Merle White of Hopkins, Missouri will be turning 99 in July.
His family is requesting a card shower for Merle White for his 99th birthday, July 16, 2021.
He was born on a farm west of Maryville and attended Maryville High School where he played football, graduating in 1940.
He is a WWII Navy veteran having served in the Pacific Arena. He farmed until his retirement.
His children are Sandy (Steve) Alexander of Hopkins and the late Ronnie White.
Cards and well wishes may be mailed to Merle at PO Box 295 Hopkins, MO 64461.