Walker to celebrate 90th

Joan Collins Walker is celebrating her 90th birthday on May 8, 2021. Her children, Marva Walker Brown, Springfield, Missouri, Jerry and Diane Walker, Springfield and Roger Walker, Maryville, are asking for your help in having a “card shower” and hoping for her to receive 90 cards. Joan and her husband, Bill Walker lived in and around the Skidmore area all of their childhood and married lives until his passing in 2002.
Joan was the second of seven children born to Marvin and Verna Treese Collins; Eldon, Joan (Walker), Jack, Alice (Gard), Ron, Howard and David. Joan now resides with her daughter, Marva at the following address Joan Walker, 5420 S. Sycamore Ave. , Springfield, MO 65810.