Walk to celebrate 80th

The family of Lynette Walk, Maryville, would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on December 13, 2020.

Cards may be sent to her at Oak Pointe of Maryville, 817 S. Country Club Rd - Rm B, Maryville, MO 64468.

 

