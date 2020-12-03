Walk to celebrate 80th

The family of Lynette Walk, Maryville, would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on December 13, 2020.
Cards may be sent to her at Oak Pointe of Maryville, 817 S. Country Club Rd - Rm B, Maryville, MO 64468.
