Virginia Patee to turn 100

Virginia Ruth Hazzard Patee will celebrate her 100th birthday on Friday June 17. Ruth was born on June 17, 1922 in Gentry, Missouri to Otis and Effie (Myers) Hazzard. She graduated from Worth High School before marrying the love of her life James C. Patee on December 20, 1941 in Grant City, Missouri. In 1944 she joined James as he pursued a career in the United States Army. They enjoyed living in Hawaii, Germany and many other duty stations across the United States. After a 20-year career of being an Army Officer’s wife and working with the Military Women’s programs, they came back to St. Joseph with their young family. Ruth has been a homemaker for over 80 years but most importantly a mother to their five children and was James’s best friend and partner.
Her children are James Jr Patee of Shawnee, Kansas; Jerry and Karen Jean Patee of Pensacola, Florida; Debra and Richard Wilson of Wichita, Kansas; Jean and David Merrill of Maryville, Missouri; and John and Angie Patee of Camden Point, Missouri. There are 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to the honoree in care of her daughter, Jean Patee-Merrill 909 W 17th St, Maryville, MO 64468