Treese couple celebrate 60th

Bill and Garnette (Hawk) Treese of Maryville are celebrating 60 years of marriage on September 2, 2021.
Bill worked at Rush Printing for 22 years before purchasing the business in 1988 and owning and managing it for another 27 years. He retired in 2015. Garnette retired from St. Francis Hospital after working as a technician in both the radiology and respiratory therapy departments.
They are parents to four children: Todd (Mary) Treese, Des Moines, Iowa, Traci (deceased) (Randy) Major, Savannah, Missouri, Tassi Bryant of Maryville, and Tonia (Tim) Auffert of Basehor, Kansas.
They have 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Their children would like to invite family and friends to send cards to 25530 Liberty Rd., Maryville, MO 64468, in honor of this special occasion.