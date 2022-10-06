Strueby to celebrate 90 years

Madonna (Jensen) Strueby of Guilford, Missouri, will turn 90 years old on Sunday, October 16, 2022.
Madonna (Jensen) Strueby of Guilford, Missouri, will turn 90 years old on Sunday, October 16, 2022.
Her family is requesting a card shower to honor Madonna on this special occasion.
Birthday wishes can be sent to her at 35899 State Hwy J, Guilford, MO 64457.
