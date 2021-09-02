Strauch couple to celebrate 60 years

Kenneth and Sharon Strauch of Skidmore, Missouri, are celebrating their 60th anniversary on September 10, 2021. The couple was married in Skidmore, in 1961, where they have resided since.
They have two children, Kelly (Brett) Coffelt of Kansas City, Missouri, and Casey (Angie) Strauch of Salem, Nebraska; five grandchildren, Courtney (Nathaniel) Hanway, Clint (Darcy) Coffelt, Garrett Coffelt, Cody (Clint) Windmeyer, Colton (Jessica) Strauch; six great-grandchildren, Audrie and Beau Hanway, Bennett Coffelt, Steele and Cord Windmeyer, and Bree Strauch. The couple will celebrate their special day with a card shower at their address: 201 South Pine Street, Skidmore, MO 64487.