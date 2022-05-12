Sowards to celebrate 90th

Lorin Franklin Sowards, formerly of Maryville, will be celebrating his 90th birthday on May 24.
He is married to Ann Sowards and they will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 16.
The couple has six children, three girls and three boys, Dale, Laree Ann, Robert Joseph, Cathy Sue, John Franklin, and Christina Marie.
Loren did carpentry work with his dad, Joe. He was later employed in maintenance at Missouri Beef Packers, Rock Port, and transferred to Garden City, Kansas, where he worked for 10 years. After returning to Maryville, he worked for his longtime friend, Drexell Mackey, and then maintenance at Parkdale Manor.
Cards and well wishes can be mailed to Lorin at Medicalodge Nursing Home, Medicalodges Nevada, 1210 W. Ashland St., Nevada, MO 64772.