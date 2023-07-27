Slagle couple celebrate 60th

The family of Marlin and Sharon Slagle, Maryville, is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 11, 2023. 

The couple was married on that date in 1963 at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville. Marlin retired after 37 years at United Electric Cooperative in 2003. Sharon retired after 24 years of running a home daycare in 2004.

