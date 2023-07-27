Slagle couple celebrate 60th

The family of Marlin and Sharon Slagle, Maryville, is requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 11, 2023.
The couple was married on that date in 1963 at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville. Marlin retired after 37 years at United Electric Cooperative in 2003. Sharon retired after 24 years of running a home daycare in 2004.
They have both been active in their retirement through the Presbyterian Church of Maryville and many organizations that include: American Legion Auxiliary, VFW, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, York Rite, Order of Eastern Star, Men’s Forum, 40 & 8, and Red Cross of Constantine.
Their family includes four children, Todd and Lori Slagle, Kansas City, Missouri; Terry and Shirley Slagle, Healy, Alaska; Angela and David Bindel, Atchison, Kansas; and Troy and Hayley Slagle, Bethany, Missouri. They have also been blessed with 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Cards of congratulations will reach them at 1730 N. Clayton Ave #120 Maryville, MO 64468.