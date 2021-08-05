Shirley Kelley to turn 90

Shirley Kelley of Hopkins, Missouri will be celebrating her 90th birthday on August 12.
She graduated from Gilman City High School and Northwest Missouri State University. She taught in the Graham, Nodaway-Holt, Maysville, and North Nodaway school districts.
Her children are Janet (Dell) Epperson, Columbia, Missouri; Roger Kelley, Jefferson City, Missouri; and Keith (Michele) Kelley, Conception Jct., Missouri. Shirley has two grandchildren, Sam Kelley and Paige Kelley.
Cards and birthday wishes can be mailed to Shirley at 28294 State Hwy B, Hopkins, MO 64461.