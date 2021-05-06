Schieber to turn 90

Jerry Schieber of Conception will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Thursday, May 13. Jerry’s family is requesting a card shower in honor of this special occasion. Cards and well wishes can be mailed to him at 32799 Power Street, Conception, MO 64433.
