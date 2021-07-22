Schenkels celebrate 60th

John L. and Sue Schenkel, Maryville, were married on July 22, 1961. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family retreat at East Fork Lodge near Albany on July 16-19, with all of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They swam, fished, kayaked, played games, watched homemade movies, shared memories and ate. A reception was held on Sunday, July 18, at the Lodge.
Sue is retired from teaching at Eugene Field Elementary School. John is retired from farming. They continue to live on the family farm west of Maryville.
Attending the 3-day retreat were children Terri (Don) Lloyd, Jefferson City, Missouri; John A. (Bev) Schenkel, Maryville; Cindy (Gary) Carpenter, Leonardtown, Maryland; and Steven (Christine) Schenkel), Maryville; grandchildren, Chris Lloyd (Amy West), Jefferson City; Abby Lloyd (Kalie Shanks), Lawrence, Kansas; Matthew (Caroline) Carpenter, Baltimore, Maryland; Sidney (Heath) Robinson, Holdredge, Nebraska; John G. Schenkel,(Glenna Shantz), Maryville; Josh (Chrissy) Carpenter, Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Parker, Cameron, and Bethany Schenkel, Maryville; and great-grandchildren, Langdon Robinson and Riley Shanks. Two more great-grandchildren are expected in the fall.
Cards may be sent to the Schenkels at 22751 265th Street; Maryville, MO 64468.