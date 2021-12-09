Savilles to celebrate 50 years

Rodney and Margaret Saville of Maryville will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville from 2 to 4 p.m.

They were married on December 26, 1971 at a one-room country church south of Mt. Ayr, Iowa.

The couple has two daughters, Megan Carter, Maryville and Erin Fletchall, Grant City. They also have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

If unable to attend the celebration, cards are welcome. Please mail to 1007 N. Walnut St., Maryville, MO 64468.

