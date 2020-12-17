Roush couple to celebrate 65th

Lester and Marjorie Roush will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
They are the parents of four children, Teresa Parker, Shambaugh, Iowa; Pam Tempel, Columbia, Missouri; Jola Fisher, Savannah, Missouri and Alan Roush, Maryville. The couple also has nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A reception will be held in their honor, hosted by their family, on Sunday, December 27 at the Pickering United Methodist Church from noon to 2 p.m.
All friends and relatives are invited to attend. No gifts please. Please wear a mask and follow all COVID-19 precautions.
If unable to attend and would like to send a card, the couple’s address is 20338 State Highway EE, Pickering, MO 64476.