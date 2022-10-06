Rogers to mark 85th birthday

Carl Rogers of Maryville, will celebrate his 85th birthday on Friday, October 21, 2022.

He was born to Oral and Bertha (Wilmes) Rogers in Pickering, Missouri, their fifth child. His siblings are Mary Rose Heflin, Bob Rogers, and Doris Schieber (all deceased) and Joan Gibson.

