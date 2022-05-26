Reeds to mark 50th anniversary

David and Shirley (Florea) Reed of Skidmore will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 10, 2022.
The couple was married at Laura Street Baptist Church in Maryville on June 10, 1972.
David is a bulldozer operator for Reed Construction.
They are the parents of a daughter, Heather (Charles) Linhart and two sons, Brian (Cassi) Reed and Nathan (Jennifer) Reed, all of Iowa. They also have seven grandchildren, Aaron (Sara), Kyle, Kevin, Lilli, Emmett, Sidney, and Payton.
Cards of congratulations can be mailed to the couple at 22351 State Hwy AB, Skidmore, MO 64487.