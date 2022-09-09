COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, August 30.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: : Invoice for McBride, Lock & Associates, LLC; Ben Aldricht with Murphy Tractor & Equipment purchase agreement signed for 2022 Furukawa FX55A FSP for SKS w/chisel. Deputy Sheriff Salary Supplement to Department of Revenue for monthly payment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Notice of Funding Opportunity from Office of Homeland Security
• The county tax levy hearing was opened by Patton with a review of the 2022 Assessed Valuation and proposed levies. The commission accepted the proposed county levy rate of $.16 per $100 Assessed Valuation, Senate Bill 40 levy at $.05 and Senior Citizens Fund levy at $.05 per $100 Assessed Valuations. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader, Skye Pournazari, Maryville Forum and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.
• The commission reviewed the county audit draft. Supporting documents were prepared and signed to send back to McBride, Lock and Associates, who conducted the audit.
• Judge Robert Rice stopped in to get the remaining signatures on the inter-county agreement regarding Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health and to discuss applications that have come in and the process to appoint individuals to the board. The commission has received three applications towards filling the six open seats. They continue to take applications.
• Jackie Cocenhour director Children’s Advocacy Center, Sheriff Strong, Marilyn Jenkins present for meeting. Jackie updated the commission on the grant status and discussed creating a Board of Directors.
• Administration Center maintenance - Discussion about a cracked pipe on the 3rd floor, Tammy Carter will get a quote to fix.
• By oral request residents inquired about using ARPA funds for individuals and nonprofit. Historical Society members, Billie Mackey and Alice Hersh discussed funds to restore the oldest house in Maryville, presented photos and a bid to fix the foundation. No decision was made at this time.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, September 1.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and Deputy Clerk Angie Cordell.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoices for Ace, Consumer Oil, Maryville Glass & Lock, Cintas, MTE. Sheriff Department from 911 Customs.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Ralls County about emotional support animal policy. Information from State Tax Commission of Missouri. Amy Dowis update on Regional Bridge Program.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave department updates, CenturyLink phone lines in County right of ways, CenturyLink contacted for a bill received for the cut line at construction site.
• Kim Milward with NW Regional Council of Government was present for a conference call with Darren Farnan from United Fiber discussing the developing American Broadband for the area. TAP grant update on scoring of the courthouse handicap ramp.
• The commission, along with Engle looked at a tube on Road #98 in Atchison Township, looked at Road #316 half tank car in Nodaway Township, looked at tube on Rd #524 113 and Dragonfly, new bridge on Rd #521 Green Township County bridge crew is building and looked at Rd #286 tube 180th and Hawk Rd.
• Kathy Rice requested permission to shut down the streets around the Administration Center for the Uptown Trick or Treat night, commissioner Walker approved.