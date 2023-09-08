COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, August 29.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Invoices to Steve’s Janitorial & Maintenance Service, MTE, Snyder & Associates and Maryville Glass and Lock (ARPA.). Sheriff to Fastenal for supplies.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: South Main Corridor update.
• Returned a call to Cody Linville, Green Township Board Member, to discuss CART rock
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on crew activity.
• Walker gave an update from Nate Blackford, Mosaic Life Care, regarding the expenses incurred when doing non-wellness blood draws. Also present: Engle
• The commissioners discussed the roof of the Administration Center. A call was made to Cornerstone Roofing to discuss estimated time to repair as well as the courthouse porch roofs. Met with a representative from Andrew Tuck Pointing at the courthouse to discuss the tuck-pointing project. An estimate will be sent when it is completed.
• Reviewed an Application for Placement of Utility/Facility within Right-of-Way for Squan on behalf of Brightspeed Communications. A call was made to Ashlee Evans, System Specialist with Squan to discuss the application. The application was approved by the commission and returned to Evans.
• A call was made to Roger Florea, Hopkins Township Trustee, to discuss CART rock roads.
• Spoke with Richard Stringer, Union Township Trustee regarding Road #208 and #209. Returned a call to a landowner regarding these roads.
• Discussed Senate Bill 190 with a county resident.
• Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates, called in to discuss documents for BRO-074(65) and Bridge #295.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected tubes on Road #1080 in Polk Township and Road #727 in Grant Township.
• A message was left for Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, to contact the commission.
• A call was made to Carr Tuck Pointing to line up an inspection of the courthouse.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, reported that her office is going to do a test run for Jury Duty payments via a debit card. Jenkins also gave a report of the Tax Sale that took place on August 28, 2023.
• Adam Stratton, Director of Solar Development, Acciona Energy, met to discuss the Development Agreement and timeline for a solar project, Mullin Creek, in Nodaway County. Also present: Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Skye Pournazari, Maryville Forum.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, August 31.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
Requisitions and approvals: Road and Bridge to American CDL Training for training.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Energy Audit Reimbursement Program – Missouri Department of Natural Resources; Department of Public Safety variance letters for elevators.
• The commission spoke with Devin Secore, Senior Project Manager from Logisticus Group, requesting an updated Road Use Agreement for the Conception wind farm area.
• The county tax levy hearing was opened by Patton with a review of the 2023 Assessed Valuation and proposed levies. Burns made a motion to accept the proposed county levy rate of $.15 per $100 Assessed Valuation, Senate Bill 40 levy at $.05 and Senior Citizens Fund levy at $.05 per $100 Assessed Valuations. Walk seconded the motion. The motion passed by vote. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.
• The commissioners discussed the pest control for the county buildings. Calls were made to Alert 1and Preferred Pest Control to set up times to come do a walk-through for quotes.
• Engle, gave updates on crew activity.
• December 19, 2023 has tentatively been set for the County Appreciation luncheon.
• Reviewed a Missouri Association of Counties request for legislative priorities
• Reviewed ARPA expended funds and discussed earmarked funds with Jenkins. Jenkins presented a listing of remaining match money to each city for payment. A packet will be put together to make these final payments.
• Nodaway County Economic Development hosted a meeting regarding workforce housing in Maryville/Nodaway County that the commission attended.
• Met with representatives from Alert One to tour the Administration Center, jail and courthouse for a quote on pricing.
• The commission spoke with Andy Macias of Snyder and Associates on bridge projects.