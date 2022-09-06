LAND TRANSFERS
August 12, 2022
Kiernan and Jessica Walker to Kyndall and Alex Porter – Tract in Lot 2 Blk 3 Bishop’s Second Addition to Ravenwood
Steven and Rhonda Schmidt Revocable Trust to Jeffrey E. and Shila A. Sybert – Com NE Cor Lot 1 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to the City of Maryville
Richard D. and Debra Bennett, David and Dana Schmidt to Jeffrey E. and Shila A. Sybert – Com NE Cor Lot 1 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to the City of Maryville
Timothy K. and Jacqueline S. Conn to Zack Harris – Lot 2 Pleasant Ridge Subdivision, Plat 1 an Addition to Maryville
Philip R. and Tracy L. Hull to Timothy K. and Jacqueline S. Conn – Lot 33 Westridge Estates Plat 1, a Subdivision of Maryville
Steven E. Smyser to Rick Gaddy – Lot 67 Pleasant Ridge Subdivision Plat 2, an Addition to Maryville
Jason and Lynette Berg to Kirby D. Smith – Lot 8 Blk 18 Original Town of Hopkins
August 15, 2022
Donald Dean and Betty Lou Gillenwater, Jo Ann White, Successor Trustee to Kevin and Renee Wolf – Lots 6-24 Blk 1 and Lots 1-5 Blk 1 All Hagan’s Addition to Original Town of Barnard
Walter Farms, LLC, Jacob Walter to Shaun and Megann Wiederholt – NE1/4 NE1/4; N1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 and S1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4; SE1/4 NE1/4 and N1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4. All in Sec 15-62-34
Vernon Nielson to Daniel S. and Silos J. Nielson – See Record
August 16, 2022
William and Kitty Meiners to Cade D. Johnson and Meghan A. Essink – Lot 52 Village O East Subdivision
Shirley L. Hoyt Revocable Living Trust to David Hoyt – See Record
August 17, 2022
Gary D. Fuller to Gary D. and Terry G. Fuller – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 23-64-36
Mildred and Michael Murphy to Cody Murohy – N 79 Ft Lot 1 Blk 12 Original Town of Barnard
Kellan Farnan to Madison K. Browning and Kellan J. Farnan – Com SE Cor Sec 13-62-34..See Record
August 18, 2022
Clarice J. Holtman-Schuetz, Clarice J. Holtman, Maurice Schuetz to Norbert C. and Barbara Wiederholt – Lot 6 Harmony Hill Subdivision..See Record
Carla Hoyt to David Hoyt – Tract Com NE Cor SE1/4 Sec 35-65-37..See Record
Carla Hoyt to David Hoyt – Com SE Cor W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 19-65-36…See Record
Carla Hoyt to David Hoyt – See Record
Carla Hoyt to David Hoyt – SE Sec 35-65-37 Except…See Record
David Hoyt to Carla Hoyt – Lot 54 Village O East Subdivision an Addition to Maryville
Carla Hoyt to David Hoyt – Tract in Sec 19-65-36
Moretta Throckmorton Revocable Living Trust, Beverly Henry Successor Trustee to Clyde and Beverly Henry – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 16-65-36
August 19, 2022
Michael A. Segura and Roger L. Von Holzen to James N. and Melanie C. Bailey – Lot 15 Village O West Plat 2…See Record
Angela and Brent Kirsch to Curt and Kelli Hagey – Part of Blk 1 JJ Davis Addition to Burlington Jct.
Sandra L. Anderson Revocable Living Trust to Sandra S. Von Behren Revocable Living Trust – Lot 49 Sunset Hills Subdivision, an Addition to the City of Maryville
Iva Lou Curram Estate, Roger Goff Personal Representative, Nodaway County Probate Court to Julia C. Doll Revocable Trust – See Record
August 22, 2022
Marcia Ann Leeper Revocable Trust Agreement to Marcia Ann and David R. Leeper – Part of Lot 1 Blk 3 Linville Addition to Graham
August 24, 2022
Chad R. and Kaylee A. Messner to Chad R. and Kaylee A. Messner Revocable Trust See Record
Kevin E. and Laurie A. Yoder to Verlena Coston, Jerod Downing, Valyssa Stark and James Downing – Com N1/4 Cor Sec 32-65-36…See Record
August 25, 2022
Theresa M. Wiederholt to Scott E. Wiederholt – NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 27-63-33, Except Railroad Right-of-way
James and Karamaneh Downing to James and Karamaneh Downing Revocable Living Trust – Undivided ¼ interest Com N1/4 Cor Sec 32-65-36…See Record
Lynn Arthur and Catherine J. Farmer to Danielle McClurg – Tract in Sec 11-64-37
August 26, 2022
Brett A. and Sara B. Henggeler to Reid Zimmerman – Lot 6 Blk 9 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
Linda Young to Larry and Carla Vore – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 Blk 3 Wallis First Addition to Pickering
River Valley Ag Services, LLC, Mark Hoover to Amber L. Hart and Deandra O’Riley –Com NW Cor Blk 37 Original Town of Hopkins
August 29, 2022
Common Garden LLC, James D.L. and Sarah J. Frazier to Derek and Jessica Wallace – Lots 1, 2, 3 Blk 26 in the Town of Barnard
August 30, 2022
Jon and Janet S. Yaple to Matthew D. and Natalie D. Yaple Revocable Trust – Tract in Sec 34-67-37
Matthew D. and Natalie D. Yaple to Matthew D. and Natalie D. Yaple Revocable Trust – Tract in Sec 34-67-37
Treasa M. Corbin to Holly L. Smiley – Part of Lot 3 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
Ned Waterman to Sheila J. and Keith E. Sowards – S1/2 Lots 4, 5, 6 Blk 14 Original Town of Barnard
August 31, 2022
Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County Inc. to Mikeala Cathleen McCoy – Tract in Sec 19-64-35
Philip G. and Jeana M. Buhman to Philip G. and Jeana M. Buhman Revocable Trust – SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 31-63-33 and E1/4 NW1/4, NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 31-63-33
Michael Lewis Sanders to Michael Lewis Sanders - – Lot 24, 25 and W1/2 Lot 26 Ware’s Addition to Original Town Burlington Jct.
Michael Lewis Sanders to Michael Lewis Sanders - – Lot 22, 23 and E1/2 Lot 26, 27 Ware’s Addition to Original Town Burlington Jct.
1621, LLC, Matthew R. Gibbs to Cove Maryville 18 LLC – See Record
Kayl and Jessica Hansen to Connor Geib and Madison Thompson – Part of Lot 5 Blk 22 Original Town of Hopkins