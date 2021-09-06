COURT NEWS
August 3
Judge Robert Rice
Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, Maryville, Property damage, 13 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation
Amber R. Nelson, St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kimber L. Schieber, Clyde, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, $60.50
Margaret L. Ueligger, Grant City, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, second, subsequent offense x2, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Paul R. Cornell II, Wichita Falls, Texas, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Pamela K. Amos, Country Club, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Spencer W. Hines, Brookfield, speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Barbara M. Terry, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
August 4
Judge Robert Rice
Parker A. Cox, Blue Springs, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Adaina M. Saxton-Ross, Raymore, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Elizabeth A. Shelley, Albany, Fail to drive on right half od roadway when roadway was of sufficient width resulting in accident, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Alexander R. Cornine, Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Elizabeth Del-Mila Coalson, Pottsboro, Texas, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tobin D. Cordell, Maryville, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width resulting in accident, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10; Person under 18 operating or riding in truck fail to wear seat belt, $10
Will T. Fisher, Sheridan, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $103; Seat belt violation, $10
Garret P. Pescetto, Raytown, Littering, $82
Trinity T. Smith, Conception Jct., Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Jaylon T. Bass, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303
Chloe A. Clossum, St. Louis, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $237
Zachary E. Copeland, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Robert B. Foreman, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Payton N. Poppa, Hopkins, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Jordan M. Williams, Blue Springs, Failure to register motor vehicle; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Raishawn A. Williams, Independence, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Brandon N. Mann, Atchison, Kansas, Seat belt violation, $10
Deavin C. Allen, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10
Linda M. Russell, Maitland, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Christopher L. C. Rightsell, Tarkio, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18,000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, $63.50
Alley B. Millsap, Wathena, Kansas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six-months probation
Payton E. Whitworth, Parnell, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear warrant issued
Shawn R. Mackey, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Marissa A. Hunt, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Andrew J. Schieber, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $189
Brandi M. Brown, DeKalb, Seat belt violation, $10
Jimmy D. Argo, Maryville, Failure to yield after stopping to traffic that entered intersection, so close to cause hazard, $60.50
Bashaer A. Rikabi, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jaiden D. Flora, Guilford, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Sarah A. Brendle, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10, $60.50
Jacob K. McEnaney, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Hailey A. Hull, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation
Mark E. DeVaughan, St. Louis, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Tyler J. Brown, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Justin D. Firavich, Barnard, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $300
Vada J. Vansickle, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Terrance D. Porter, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Russell I. McClain, Maitland, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Maricarmen C. Parra, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Brandon L. Hunt, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Roger A. Francis, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Alexander R. Cornine, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over; Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Karen J. Collins, Clinton, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $227
Alexander J. Thompson, Hopkins, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50; Displayed more than 4 lighted headlamps on front of motor vehicle, $50.50; Operate motor vehicle, trailer that no title has been issued for by DOR since vehicle was acquired, built, $80.50
Aaron L. Sartin, Willard, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Amber J. Estes, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Riane N. Brown, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation
August 6
Judge Roger Prokes
Julie D. Brown, Burlington Jct., No headlights when required; Failed to drive on right half of roadway, when roadway was of sufficient width, $750
Samuel R. Walker, Wyaconda, Defective equipment, Littering, $800
Matthew Gruender, Tipton, Littering, $400
August 10
Judge Robert Rice
Will T. Fisher, Sheridan, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $100
Honalizoa Guest, Maryville, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, $200
Zachary L. Sherlock, Clearmont, Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense, 60 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, 10 days shock treatment
August 16
Judge Roger Prokes
Stephanie A. Morriss, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Court ordered detention 120 days
Logan J. Zimmerman, Maryville, Probation violation, Fraudulent use of credit/debit device; Domestic assault, third degree; Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Assault, fourth degree; Minor visibly intoxicated, BAC .02 or more; Escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for felony, Probation surrendered, original sentence of four years Department of Corrections ordered served
Eric J. Clark, Maryville, Assault, third degree; Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Josie L. Fredricks, Utica, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tammy K. Grout, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation