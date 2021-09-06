COURT NEWS

August 3

Judge Robert Rice

Dylan M. Krzyzopolski, Maryville, Property damage, 13 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation

Amber R. Nelson, St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kimber L. Schieber, Clyde, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, $60.50

Margaret L. Ueligger, Grant City, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, second, subsequent offense x2, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Paul R. Cornell II, Wichita Falls, Texas, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Pamela K. Amos, Country Club, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Spencer W. Hines, Brookfield, speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Barbara M. Terry, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

August 4

Judge Robert Rice

Parker A. Cox, Blue Springs, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Adaina M. Saxton-Ross, Raymore, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Elizabeth A. Shelley, Albany, Fail to drive on right half od roadway when roadway was of sufficient width resulting in accident, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Alexander R. Cornine, Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Elizabeth Del-Mila Coalson, Pottsboro, Texas, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Tobin D. Cordell, Maryville, Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width resulting in accident, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10; Person under 18 operating or riding in truck fail to wear seat belt, $10

Will T. Fisher, Sheridan, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $103; Seat belt violation, $10

Garret P. Pescetto, Raytown, Littering, $82

Trinity T. Smith, Conception Jct., Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Jaylon T. Bass, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $303

Chloe A. Clossum, St. Louis, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $237

Zachary E. Copeland, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Robert B. Foreman, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Payton N. Poppa, Hopkins, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Jordan M. Williams, Blue Springs, Failure to register motor vehicle; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Raishawn A. Williams, Independence, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Brandon N. Mann, Atchison, Kansas, Seat belt violation, $10

Deavin C. Allen, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10

Linda M. Russell, Maitland, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Christopher L. C. Rightsell, Tarkio, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18,000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, $63.50

Alley B. Millsap, Wathena, Kansas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six-months probation

Payton E. Whitworth, Parnell, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear warrant issued

Shawn R. Mackey, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Marissa A. Hunt, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Andrew J. Schieber, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $189

Brandi M. Brown, DeKalb, Seat belt violation, $10

Jimmy D. Argo, Maryville, Failure to yield after stopping to traffic that entered intersection, so close to cause hazard, $60.50

Bashaer A. Rikabi, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Jaiden D. Flora, Guilford, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Sarah A. Brendle, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10, $60.50

Jacob K. McEnaney, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Hailey A. Hull, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation

Mark E. DeVaughan, St. Louis, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Tyler J. Brown, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Justin D. Firavich, Barnard, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $300

Vada J. Vansickle, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Terrance D. Porter, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Russell I. McClain, Maitland, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Maricarmen C. Parra, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Brandon L. Hunt, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Roger A. Francis, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Alexander R. Cornine, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over; Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Karen J. Collins, Clinton, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $227

Alexander J. Thompson, Hopkins, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50; Displayed more than 4 lighted headlamps on front of motor vehicle, $50.50; Operate motor vehicle, trailer that no title has been issued for by DOR since vehicle was acquired, built, $80.50

Aaron L. Sartin, Willard, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Amber J. Estes, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Riane N. Brown, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation

August 6

Judge Roger Prokes

Julie D. Brown, Burlington Jct., No headlights when required; Failed to drive on right half of roadway, when roadway was of sufficient width, $750

Samuel R. Walker, Wyaconda, Defective equipment, Littering, $800

Matthew Gruender, Tipton, Littering, $400

August 10

Judge Robert Rice

Will T. Fisher, Sheridan, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $100

Honalizoa Guest, Maryville, Possession of  marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, $200

Zachary L. Sherlock, Clearmont, Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense, 60 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, 10 days shock treatment

August 16

Judge Roger Prokes

Stephanie A. Morriss, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Court ordered detention 120 days

Logan J. Zimmerman, Maryville, Probation violation, Fraudulent use of credit/debit device; Domestic assault, third degree; Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Assault, fourth degree; Minor visibly intoxicated, BAC .02 or more; Escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for felony, Probation surrendered, original sentence of four years Department of Corrections ordered served

Eric J. Clark, Maryville, Assault, third degree; Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Josie L. Fredricks, Utica, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Tammy K. Grout, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

0
0
0
0
0

Tags