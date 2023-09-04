COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, August 22.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, N. District Commissioner Chris Burns, S. District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included: Requisitions and approvals: Liquor License for Skidmore Fire Protection District (temporary license for Graham Street Fair); Invoices to SAM, LLC and Snyder & Associates (Softmatch Bridges #0222000, #1020007 and #1034003.) Sheriff to Falls City Mercantile and Hy-Vee for inmate food and supplies (September 2023); to (MTE) for equipment; Road and Bridge to Northwest Implement for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MoDOT Availability Study (email); Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) SB 190 information (email)
• Floors will be taken care of this weekend beginning on Friday, Augst 25th. Spoke with Andrew Tuck Pointing regarding the courthouse. An appointment time was set for Tuesday, August 29 at 9:00 to look at the courthouse.
• Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates, stopped in for signatures on Railroad Property Certification and Utility Certification for the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant #9900(144); Supplemental Amendment No. 1 for BRO-074(64) and BRO-974(65) contract agreement.
• Sealed bids were received for lawn mowers: Maryville Outdoors at $11,199.20 for a Country Clipper Charger 25.5 Kawasaki FX801V; Northwest Implement at $6,916.02 for 2023 Hustler FasTrak 54” Kawasaki FT691 (22HP) model 941732 and AG Power at $10,100 for a John Deere Z930M ZTrak 54” side deck. The bid from NW Implement was approved.. A call was made to Northwest Implement to set up a time to pick up the equipment. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.
• Reviewed and signed an agreement for Opioid Contingent Fee Application regarding the Opioid Teva/Allergan Settlement
• Major Scott Wedlock met with the commission to discuss a couple of sheriff’s department requisitions.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected Roads #602, #1053 and #1054 in Polk Township; #652 in Jackson Township and #946 and #951 in Grant Township.
• Nate Blackford and Amy Derr, Mosaic Life Care and Brian Rose, Gallagher Benefit Agency, met with the commission to discuss county insurance. Also present: Engle, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Rex Wallace, assessor.
• A message was left for Greg McDanel, City of Maryville Manager regarding the status of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding 911 Oversight Committee.
• Spoke with a Union Township landowner regarding road conditions on 160th Street.
• Spoke with Jim Farnan, Grant Township Trustee regarding Road #951 and #946
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, August 24.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, N. District Commissioner Chris Burns, S. District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included: Requisitions and approvals: Inventory disposal form.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Draft Audit report from McBride, Lock and Associates; Property and Liability Renewal applications; Vehicle Sales Tax and Motor Fuel Tax reports.
• Kim Mildward, of NWMO Regional Council of Governments stopped in to give updates on planning grants.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on crew activity. Also discussed 2024 Softmatch bridges. A call was returned to Aaron McVicker, McClure Engineering.
• The Resolutions for the General Obligation Road Bonds were signed by the commission and the Clerk for Independence, Lincoln and White Cloud Townships and returned to Gilmore and Bell.
• Reviewed American Rescue Plan Act expended funds and discussed earmarked funds to each city within the county. Unanimously agreed to pay the match money earmarked or remaining match money to each city. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Engle.
• Discussed SB190 information presented by Missouri Association of Counties (MAC.) Also present: Jenkins and Engle.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected a tube on Road #156 in Hopkins Township; the bridge approach on Road #208 in Union Township; Roads #429 and #650 in Jackson Township.
• Returned a call to Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling regarding CART rock roads and rock supply issues.