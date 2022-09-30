COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, September 20.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Road and Bridge to Fastenal for supplies
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Letter of Resignation from Deputy Jeremiah Bragg; Northwest Regional Communication Center – August expenditures; Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Certificate of Completion; Sheriff Inmate Report (August 2022); Sales Tax / Use Tax / Road & Bridge Special Sales Tax Reports
• Jim Patterson, Chief Strategy Officer and Chris Thompson from Fastwyre Broadband, discussed broadband services for the Nodaway County. Also present: Kim Milward present, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor. The commission agreed to a letter of support.
• Reviewed and approved an Application for Placement of Utility/Facility within Right-of-Way from Grand River Mutual. Thomas Hudlemeyer was notified of the approval.
• Reviewed for changes the MOPERM FY23 Liability Renewal Survey and Property and Equipment Renewal Application. These were both approved and returned to MOPERM.
• Reviewed an Engineering estimate for Village O reconstruction as provided by Greg McDanel, City of Maryville Manager, using ARPA money.
• A resident of Polk Township called with questions on the road outside his home. He was referred to Mark Wilson, Polk Township Road Supervisor.
• The commission reviewed the final audit from the Missouri State Auditor’s Office.
• The commission, along with Engle inspected road conditions on Road #971 in Grant Township and in Jackson Township, they looked at a tube on Roads #670, #433, #679 and #652.
• Director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Becky Albrecht, met with the commission to discuss Greater Northwest Days 2023 and delivered a request for funds.
• Amy Dowis and Jerri Dearmont called in to the commission to discuss funding opportunities through the Reconnecting Community Pilot Grant. Dowis asked the commission to discuss potential projects that might qualify.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, September 22.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Commissioners to Sleek Creek for parts and labor for courthouse pipe insulation (ARPA); to Sleek Creek for parts and labor on courthouse dampers and thermostat (ARPA); Road and Bridge to Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, for reimbursement; to Murphy Tractor for parts.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Blue Cross Blue Shield Notice of Creditable Coverage
• A call was made to Atchison Township Trustee, Brandon Dougherty, to discuss the letter to landowners regarding brush along roadway
• The commission spoke with Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling, regarding CART Rock roads in Grant Township.
• The commission spoke with Gilbert Henry, Sleek Creek, regarding the courthouse boiler system.
• The commission reviewed previously submitted applications for open Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees seats. Six seats will need to be filled with two 3-year terms, two 2-year terms and two 1-year terms. Calls were placed to Sarah E. Creason and Dr. Gerald Wilmes to appoint for a 3-year term, Shelby Letuli to appoint for a 2-year term on the board. Messages were left for Sherri Kinsella and Julia Schmitz.
• The commission, along with Engle inspected Bridge #521 in Green Township, Bridge #805 in Monroe Township and Road #492 in Polk Township.
• Christy Forney, Nodaway County Emergency Management Director, submitted price quotes for three generator models from Central Power Systems and Services using ARPA funds for purchasing costs. Forney also sent an email stating that she had requested updated price quotes. The commission reviewed what was submitted, but made no decision as they are opting to wait for updated pricing.
• The commission reviewed a list of deficient bridges with Engle to determine a list of top needs. The commission gave Patton permission to work with Kim Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Governments on the JustGrants portal. Messages were left for Jerri Dearmont and Amy Dowis at NWMO Regional Council of Governments.