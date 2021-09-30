COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, Sept.21.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was absent
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoices to New Beginnings Counseling Center for Fourth Circuit Leadership Grant- Drug program; Invoice to MTE for labor; invoice to Viebrock for sheet pile; transfer of sick leave from one employee to another. Sheriff to Falls City Mercantile, Graves Food and Hy-Vee for inmate food and supplies; Coroner to Missouri Coroners and Medical Examiners Association for training; Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for diesel fuel.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: 2022 MOPERM Liability Renewal Quote. Soft Match Approval letters for Bridge #02220001 and Bridge #10200071. Resignation letter from Ty Sturgeon, Sheriff’s Department. Public Service Commission – Empire District. Fuel and Equipment Report (Road and Bridge).
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, reviewed documents with the commission that had been dropped off by Lynn Anderson in preparation for their teleconference with Jessica Burns, NW Resident Engineer with Missouri Department of Transportation.
• The commission approved two new locks to be purchased and installed on the new audio-visual equipment that was installed in the Administration Center conference rooms. Walker gave updates on issues on the first level with the air conditioning.
• Larry Temple of McBride, Lock and Associates called to set up the exit interview via teleconference with the commission for Thursday, September 23 at 9:00 a.m.
• NW MO Regional Council of Governments brought in a letter and bid tabulation for the commission to sign for CLC Metro, LLC regarding the bid opening on the BRO Bridge.
• An inspection was made of Road #508 and a bridge and cement box on Road #514 in Green Township, a Bridge on Road #877 in Hughes Township and a tube on Road #602 in Polk Township.
• A teleconference call was conducted by Jessica Burns, NW Resident Engineer with Missouri Department of Transportation, who discussed bridge inspection information given to the county. Burns discussed Bridge #0188005 that was closed December 2014 due to being hit by a truck. The county confirmed that they do not plan to replace this bridge. Burns stated that this is the third inspection cycle and will be removed from inventory. Nathan King, MoDOT will work with Engle and other road and bridge crew to get information updated on a listing of bridges on the summary she provided and entered into MoDOT’s system. A listing of structures with a superstructure or substructure rating was reviewed. Also on the call were Jennifer Jarvis and Scott Stephens.
• Dates for open presentations by Stacy Katen, representative of Global Life-Family Heritage were set for October. The Sheriff’s Department will have two sessions on October 12 at 1:00 and 6:00 p.m. For other staff, a time of October 14 at 1:00. All sessions will be located in the 2nd floor conference room at the Administration Center.
• Travis Gentry with Road Builders stopped in to deliver a quote on a skid loader as discussed with Engle and Ed Walker.
• An inspected was made of bridge banks on Road #702 in Jefferson Township and a tube in Bridge #996 in Washington Township.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, Sept. 23.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Inventory transfer/disposal form; Sheriff to Security Transport Services for inmate transport; to Wilmes Tire for tires (Unit 715;) Road and Bridge to Jack Horners for equipment; Circuit Clerk to Pitney Bowes for postage; Emergency Manager to Aramark for training.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave the commission updates on skid loader pricing. Engle reported that in Hughes Township, Road #868 has three tubes they will be looking to replace and Road #800 also needs a new tube, but they will need to talk with Andy Macias at Snyder and Associates to see what size it will need.
• Walker reported the water heater at the Administration Center has started rusting out and needs replaced. Pricing has been requested from Arnold Plumbing and Reeves Wideman.
• Larry Temple of McBride, Lock and Associates called to conduct the exit interview via teleconference with the commission. This has been rescheduled for Tues., Sept. 28 at 9:00 a.m.
• The commission filled out the registration forms for Walker and Walk, who will be attending the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) Conference in November. Also filled out the Designation of Delegates to MAC Annual Conference.
A call was made to Nick Jameson at Schildberg Construction regarding Hughes Township’s CART Rock. Jameson set up a time to come in and talk with the commission for Tuesday, September 28 at 10:00.
• Rogers Pharmacy has been scheduled to come in to offer flu shots to county employees wishing to receive one on October 12 at 1:00.
• Christy Forney, Nodaway County Emergency Manager, stopped in to discuss a Radiological training that will be held at Northwest Missouri State University.
• An inspection was made of Re-Construction Road #500 in Polk Township. The road was approved for rock. In Hopkins Township, Road #131 and #133 were looked at for sign issues.
• Kathy Rice stopped in to have the commission sign the notice to close streets around the square for the downtown Trick-or-Treating event to be held on Oct. 28, 2021.