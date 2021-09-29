COURT NEWS

September 13

Judge Corey Herron

Joseph A. Rodney, Ferguson, Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense; Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

September 14

Judge Robert Rice

Margaret L. Ueligger, Grant City, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, second or subsequent offense x 2, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation

Luke D. Edick, Barnard, Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offence, Failure to appear, warrant issued

 

