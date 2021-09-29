COURT NEWS
September 13
Judge Corey Herron
Joseph A. Rodney, Ferguson, Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense; Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
September 14
Judge Robert Rice
Margaret L. Ueligger, Grant City, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, second or subsequent offense x 2, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation
Luke D. Edick, Barnard, Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offence, Failure to appear, warrant issued