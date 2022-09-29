MUNICIPAL COURT
September 7
Judge Robert Rice
Jennifer L. Fancella, Excelsior Springs, Defective equipment, $250
Blake H. Miller, St. Joseph, Defective equipment, $150
William Phillips, Mary-ville, Peace disturbance, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Samuel Cornell, St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Irina V. Younger, Maryville, Property damage, $500; Driving while intoxicated, 30 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation
Sabryn N. Dobbins, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Shane M. Garnett, Parnell, Defective equipment, $186.50
Cade Sybert, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Sarah Ellis, Maryville, Defective equipment, $50.50; Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $200
Brandon Starlin, Kansas City, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Linda Davenport, Burlington Jct., Failed to yield, $125
Teresa Kendall, Braddyville, Iowa, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Jacob Edmiston, Warrensburg, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25
Sara Foster, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Coulton D. Richardson, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50; Operate motorcycle when driver’s license not validated for such, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Jaden Bowman, Fillmore, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Henry Hatfield, Mary-ville, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Erica Ziska, Omaha, Nebraska, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Drake Boyce, Cheyenne, Oklahoma, No headlights when required, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Michael Segura, Mary-ville, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Stephanie Mercer, Mound City, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tucker Schwebach, Maryville, Defective equipment, $500
Kevin J. Bradshaw, Maryville, Shoplifting, $400
Jaysie L. Claycomb, Ravenwood, Defective equipment, $186.50
Waneta Combs, Grant City, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jordan Teague, Mary-ville, Expired plates, $50.50
Whitney L. Brown, Expired plates, $25.25
Mary Yocum, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Joshua D. Gray-Turner, Maryville, Defective equipment, $186.50
Gracie A. Haupt, Mary-ville, Seat belt violation, $10
Nicole Turner, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Aimen Zceske, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
David V. Robbins, Mary-ville, Failed to yield, $125
Katelyn Kramer, Mary-ville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Bertsel Tate, Maryville, Failed to yield, $125