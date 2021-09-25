COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, September 14.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Clerk Annual Training certificate; Investment Report; Sheriff’s Inmate Report (August 2021).
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, and Bryan Engle, incoming supervisor, discussed current county projects.
• A sales call was taken from Dallin Stott, sales associate for Public Work 1 for Engineering Services, Management Systems and FEMA Reporting.
• Jerri Dearmont, executive director at NW MO Regional Council of Governments sent the current Federal Wage Rates. Snyder and Associates will issue an Addendum regarding BRO -B074(62) bridge.
• Josh McKim, director at Nodaway County Economic Development, presented, reviewed and answered questions regarding a formal proposal for use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Also present, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Amy Gessert, director at Maryville Chamber of Commerce, Greg McDaniel, manager of City of Maryville, Tammy Carter, H.R. director and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum. McKim proposed a Small Business Grant Program, a Small Business Loan Program and a pilot Promotions Program. The proposal was shared with Ivan Schraeder, Attorney.
• The county office holders met with the commission to discuss the current salary schedule, and the projected dollar amounts with proposed changes to the existing salary schedule. Discussion was held and no decision was made. In attendance: Jenkins, Carter, Patton, Randy Strong, sheriff, Lisa Nickerson, recorder and Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney.
• After time to review the proposal from Nodaway County Economic Development, a discussion was held with Schraeder via phone. Schraeder advised setting up an advisory group but did not believe giving the money to another group was allowed.
• E. Walker, road and bridge supervisor, called in to discuss a smashed tube on Road #781 in Hughes Township. The crew is going to attempt to straighten the tube out.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, September 16.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to Chris and Lori Burns for Missouri Public Defenders rent for 4th Quarter; invoice to Taylor Concrete Pumping for Bridge #0086002; Inventory Disposal form.
Sheriff to Northwest Equipment for repairs (Unit 700); Road and Bridge to NW Equipment for tires.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Federal Emergency Management Act (FEMA-DR4490-MO) policy updates on COVID-19; Extension Council Expense Report (July 2021 and August 2021)
• The Resolution for the General Obligation Road Bonds were signed by the commission and the clerk for Green, Hughes and Union Townships and returned to Gilmore and Bell.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, and Bryan Engle, incoming supervisor, along with the commission inspected Roads #677 and #258 in Jackson Township.
• Sealed bids for BRO-B074(62) bridge were opened by and read by Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates. Bids were presented by C&C Bridge and Concrete, Inc, Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., CLC Metro, LLC and MS Contracting, LLC. All bidders acknowledged the Addendum. All but MS Contracting provided their bid bond. Macias stated they will review the bids and share with Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) then provide a recommendation to the county. Those in attendance were: E. Walker; Engle; Amy Dowis, NW MO Regional Council of Government; Chris Childress, C&C Bridge and Concrete, Inc.; Justin Murphey, Emery Sapp & Sons; Michael Sattman, MS Contracting, LLC and Russell Placzek, Oden Enterprises.
• A letter from Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates was reviewed from the bid bridge opening. Snyder and Associates recommended the low bidder, Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. be awarded the bid. A letter to Marty Liles, District Engineer of the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) referencing the bids, the recommendation of project award to low bidder and a request for MoDOT approval was signed and returned to Snyder and Associates.
• The commission spent the afternoon at the county barn at a retirement reception for Ed Walker. E. Walker’s last day will be Friday, September 18.