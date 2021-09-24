MUNICIPAL COURT

August 24

Tyler M. Steele, Hopkins, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50

Christopher W. Nelson, Maryville, Failure to appear, $50

Chandler L. Marriott, Maryville, Failure to appear x3, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Jeremy M. Miller, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $50; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $300; Failure to register vehicle, $50

Luca D. Nichols, Maryville, Minor I possession, $200

Caleb A. Russell-Cohen, Maryville, Possession of drug paraphernalia, $100; Failure to register vehicle, $25

Alexandra B. McClain, Maryville, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200

Jeffrey D. Gross, Maryville, Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Casie B. Gladbach, Maryville, Shoplifting, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200

Donald D. Roach, Rea, Red light violation, $60.50

Wyatt A. Cooper, Kansas City, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Timothy P. Hancock, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50

Billy J. Stephenson, Maryville, Failure to appear, $3

Kelly M. Grady, Maryville, Animal at large, $50

Derek M. Wray, Pickering, Failure to register vehicle, $50

Adam W. Palmer, Maryville, operate a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125

Patricia L. Sickler, Clarinda, Iowa, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless ad reckless manner, $50

Nicholas A. Massey, Maryville, Nuisance violation, $100

Chase W. Gabriel, Miller, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Bobby A. Haidsiak, Burlington Jct., Speeding, 51+ mph over, $100; Fail to drive on right half of roadway, when roadway was of sufficient width, $75; Driving while intoxicated, $500; Operate vehicle in careless and reckless manner, $75

Dakota J. Johnson, Blockton, Iowa, Minor visibly intoxicate/ .02 or more BAC, $200

Preston S. Miller, Lone Jack, Seat belt violation, $10

Brittani M. Platt, Stromsburg, Nebraska, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200

Molly K. Marsengill, Davenport, Iowa, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $300

Megan M. Mach, Waterloo, Iowa, , Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $300  

Paul J. Wilmes, Failure to register vehicle, $25

Christopher A. Brown, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $25; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $100

