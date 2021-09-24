MUNICIPAL COURT
August 24
Tyler M. Steele, Hopkins, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Christopher W. Nelson, Maryville, Failure to appear, $50
Chandler L. Marriott, Maryville, Failure to appear x3, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jeremy M. Miller, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $50; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $300; Failure to register vehicle, $50
Luca D. Nichols, Maryville, Minor I possession, $200
Caleb A. Russell-Cohen, Maryville, Possession of drug paraphernalia, $100; Failure to register vehicle, $25
Alexandra B. McClain, Maryville, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Jeffrey D. Gross, Maryville, Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Casie B. Gladbach, Maryville, Shoplifting, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Donald D. Roach, Rea, Red light violation, $60.50
Wyatt A. Cooper, Kansas City, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Timothy P. Hancock, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50
Billy J. Stephenson, Maryville, Failure to appear, $3
Kelly M. Grady, Maryville, Animal at large, $50
Derek M. Wray, Pickering, Failure to register vehicle, $50
Adam W. Palmer, Maryville, operate a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Patricia L. Sickler, Clarinda, Iowa, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless ad reckless manner, $50
Nicholas A. Massey, Maryville, Nuisance violation, $100
Chase W. Gabriel, Miller, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Bobby A. Haidsiak, Burlington Jct., Speeding, 51+ mph over, $100; Fail to drive on right half of roadway, when roadway was of sufficient width, $75; Driving while intoxicated, $500; Operate vehicle in careless and reckless manner, $75
Dakota J. Johnson, Blockton, Iowa, Minor visibly intoxicate/ .02 or more BAC, $200
Preston S. Miller, Lone Jack, Seat belt violation, $10
Brittani M. Platt, Stromsburg, Nebraska, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Molly K. Marsengill, Davenport, Iowa, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $300
Megan M. Mach, Waterloo, Iowa, , Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $300
Paul J. Wilmes, Failure to register vehicle, $25
Christopher A. Brown, Maryville, Failure to register vehicle, $25; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $100