MARYVILLE POLICE
September 6
11:11 a.m. – 1500 block E. 1st – Chelsae I. Stiens, 35, Maryville – Failure to obey a school bus sign
3:57 p.m. – 400 block E. Thompson – Lost/stolen property – License plate
September 7
6:43 p.m. – 100 block S. Buchanan – Gregory L. Brumley, 44, Maryville – Dog at large
September 8
1:16 p.m. – 200 block Volunteer Ave. – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
September 9
1:16 a.m. – 900 block S. Main – Francisco J. Arias Molina, 27, Aurora, Nebraska – Driving while intoxicated, No valid driver’s license
9:12 a.m. – 400 block W. 11th – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
12:40 p.m. – 300 block N. Main – Connor Jl. Burgess, 20, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
2:09 p.m. – 400 block N. Buchanan – Recovered property – Credit card
2:14 p.m. – 300 block S. Main – Lost/stolen property – License plate
September 10
2:09 a.m. – 400 block N. Fillmore – Weston R. Carter, 23, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to register motor vehicle
8:45 p.m. – 900 block S. Main – Tampering with motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
September 11
12:14 a.m. – 1700 block E. 1st – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
1:09 a.m. – 200 block S. Buchanan – Lane G. Jones, 21, Oregon – Driving while intoxicated; Careless and imprudent driving
10:36 a.m. – 100 block W. 6th – Stealing a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
1:11 p.m. – 1100 block N. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
3:25 p.m. – 300 block N. Main – Sara L. Hubbard, 35, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
September 12
10:10 p.m. – 700 block N. Walnut – Kelly M. Weed, 18, Bedford, Iowa – Minor in possession
6:42 p.m. – 700 block S. Main – Hit qnd run – Ongoing investigation
September 14
12:30 a.m. – 800 block S. Main – Ethan J. Rice, 20, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; speeding; Possession of marijuana; Possession of drug paraphernalia
September 16
9:23 p.m. – 400 block W. 7th – Jovana R. McCray, 19, Excelsior Springs – Minor in possession; Littering
September 17
1:54 a.m. – 400 block W. 5th – Tyler D. Paul, 20, Lathrop – Driving while intoxicated; Possession of fake ID; Excessive acceleration
10:42 p.m. – 100 block W. 7th – Haylie J. Cook, 18, Garden City – Minor in possession
September 18
3:05 a.m. – 400 block N. Buchanan – Recovered property – Cell phone
4:03 a.m. – 400 block N. Main – Shivanandha R. Palla, 26, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Equipment violation
8:49 a.m. – 200 block W. 7th – Recovered property – Road signs
6:59 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Marla K. Foster, 58, Hopkins – Larceny
9:03 p.m. – 600 block N. Buchanan – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
September 7
12:23 p.m. – E. South Ave & US Hwy 71 – Driver 1: Dustin S. Athon, 31, Topeka, Kansas; Driver 2: Jordan L. Snyder, 23, Hopkins
September 15
3:53 p.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Driver 1: Shalin D. Ferguson, 40, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Hy-Vee, Maryville