LAND TRANSFERS
September 8, 2021
Donald R. and Judith Lynn Crane to Crane Family Revocable Trust – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 8-66-35
September 9, 2021
R2Z2 Properties LLC, Aaron Rhodus to NWMo Investments LLC – W1/2 Lots 1, 2 Blk 8 Southern Extension to Maryville Except…See Record
September 10, 2021
Tanner P. and Katie Walter to Twaddle Realty, Inc. Lot 45 South Park Addition to Maryville
Craig Nielsen to Josh and April Money – Com E1/4 Cor Sec 11-65-37.. See Record
Francis Market Street, LLC, Tamra J. Kisker to Brett J. and Elana J. Guthrie – Part of Lots 2, 3 Blk 11 Northwest Addition to Maryville
Penny and Mark Lawrence to Logan S. Harmsen _ Lot 2 Great Dane Estates
Terry D. Long Jr. and Anne C. Long to Robert W. and Helen R. Mitchell – Part of Lot 4 Timberview Estates
Francis Market Street, LLC, Tamra J. Kisker to Jason and Shanna Fitzpatrick – See Record
Frank M. and Judy L. Leyhe to Terry D. Long Jr. and Anne C. Long – Lot 6 Timberview Estates Along with easement
September 13, 2021
BNSF Railway Co to Curt and Julie Tobin – Com at SE Cor Sec 17-64-35…See Record
Cleta J. Hutchison Revocable Trust to Danielle Zimmerman – Lots 45 Valleyview Subdivision Plat 2, an Addition to the City of Maryville
Mark R. and Carol J. Watkins to Bradley M. and Veronica L. Watkins – Two Tracts, See Record
Dennis W. and Kristine Lock to Mark R. Watkins – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 31-64-34 Exc..See Record
Gina R. Doolin, Gina R. Law to John M. and Debbie A. Hart – Part Frac Blk 4 Forcade’s Addition to Graham
September 14, 2021
Charles D. and Karen Ellis to Charles D. and Karen S. Ellis Family Trust – Com W1/4 Cor Sec 13-64-35..See Record
Patricia A. and John Pistole, Patricia A. Duchien to Paul E. Dayton – Lots 1, 2 Blk 6 Original Town of Elmo
Jacqueline and Sam Glassford to Paul E. Dayton – Lots 3-10 Blk 6 Original Town of Elmo
Spotted Fawn Reserve LLC, Bruce E. and Bryan D. Twaddle to Jeffrey R. Rice Family Trust – Lot 2 Highland Estates Plat 1
Building Blocks, LLC, Tamir Middleton to Santhosh Kumar Bollena – Com SE Cor Sec 7-64-35…See Record
September 15, 2021
Samuel R., Joan, Larry Keith and Phyllis VanFossan; Teena, Tina and Ronnie Turnbaugh, Charles J. VanFossan, Jessica and Chris Corley to Curtis and Abbie Schafer – Com at SW Cor NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-62-35..See Record
Robert T. Duvall, Pell and Bren Anne McIntosh Duvall to RL Strength and Conditioning LLC – Lot 13 of Western Boundary of the Southern Extension to the Original Town of Maryville
Jeron Ashford to Gray Family Trust, Doyle Reed and Patricia Gray Trustees – Unit 4B Faustiana Place
David N. and Tammy L. Frampton Revocable Family Trust to BWG Rural, LLC – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 30 and N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 31 Twp 64-33
Marion and Phyllis Ball Trust to Jane Ann Hughes – NW1/4 Sec 14-62-36
Dixie R. Salsbury to Dixie R. Salsbury Declaration of Trust – W1/2 SE1/4 and E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 36-62-34
September 16, 2021
John Mires to Demetrice Joyce Beelek and Terry Doggett – Lot 1, 2, 3 Blk 2 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
Staci Renee Drydale, Staci Renee Beck to Shawn P. Beck – Com E1/4 Cor Sec 23-62-35…See Record
Staci Renee Drydale, Staci Renee Beck to Shawn P. Beck – Com NW Cor N1/2 SE Sec 23-62-35..See Record
Mark and Amber Galbraith to Ryan Meyer – Lots 4, 5, 6 Blk 3 LA Bartieau’s Addition to Maryville
September 17, 2021
David B. Sears to David B. Sears Trust – Lot 3 Plat No 4 Sunsets Hills Subdivision, an Addition to the City of Maryville
Adam and Brooke Hull to Skylar Patton – Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 Blk 3 Sever’s Addition to Elmo
Max E. and J. Gayle Hull Revocable Trust to Hull Family Trust – E1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 19-66-37
Adam R. and Katrina L. McIntyre to McIntyre Properties, LLC – Lot 14 Blk 2 West Side Addition known ad West Terrace Place, an Addition to Maryville and Lot 2 Except E8’ off N Side, Blk 22 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
Ryan and Kelsey Meyer to Angela Kloos – Lots 4, 5, 6 Blk 3 LA Bariteaus Addition to Maryville
Harold L. and Janis K. Duryea to Jose L. Fernandez – Lot 7 and E 20’ Lot 8 Blk 2 Faustiana Addition to Maryville