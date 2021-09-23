LAND TRANSFERS

September 8, 2021

Donald R. and Judith Lynn Crane to Crane Family Revocable Trust – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 8-66-35

September 9, 2021

R2Z2 Properties LLC, Aaron Rhodus to NWMo Investments LLC – W1/2 Lots 1, 2 Blk 8 Southern Extension to Maryville Except…See Record

September 10, 2021

Tanner P. and Katie Walter to Twaddle Realty, Inc.  Lot 45 South Park Addition to Maryville

Craig Nielsen to Josh and April Money – Com E1/4 Cor Sec 11-65-37.. See Record

Francis Market Street, LLC, Tamra J. Kisker to Brett J. and Elana J. Guthrie – Part of Lots 2, 3 Blk 11 Northwest Addition to Maryville

Penny and Mark Lawrence to Logan S. Harmsen _ Lot 2 Great Dane Estates

Terry D. Long Jr. and Anne C. Long to Robert W. and Helen R. Mitchell – Part of Lot 4 Timberview Estates

Francis Market Street, LLC, Tamra J. Kisker to Jason and Shanna Fitzpatrick – See Record

Frank M. and Judy L. Leyhe to Terry D. Long Jr. and Anne C. Long – Lot 6 Timberview Estates Along with easement

September 13, 2021

BNSF Railway Co to Curt and Julie Tobin – Com at SE Cor Sec 17-64-35…See Record

Cleta J. Hutchison Revocable Trust to Danielle Zimmerman – Lots 45 Valleyview Subdivision Plat 2, an Addition to the City of Maryville

Mark R. and Carol J. Watkins to Bradley M. and Veronica L. Watkins – Two Tracts, See Record

Dennis W. and Kristine Lock to Mark R. Watkins – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 31-64-34 Exc..See Record

Gina R. Doolin, Gina R. Law to John M. and Debbie A. Hart – Part Frac Blk 4 Forcade’s Addition to Graham

September 14, 2021

Charles D. and Karen Ellis to Charles D. and Karen S. Ellis Family Trust – Com W1/4 Cor Sec 13-64-35..See Record

Patricia A. and John Pistole, Patricia A. Duchien to Paul E. Dayton – Lots 1, 2 Blk 6 Original Town of Elmo

Jacqueline and Sam Glassford to Paul E. Dayton – Lots 3-10 Blk 6 Original Town of Elmo

Spotted Fawn Reserve LLC, Bruce E. and Bryan D. Twaddle to Jeffrey R. Rice Family Trust – Lot 2 Highland Estates Plat 1

Building Blocks, LLC, Tamir Middleton to Santhosh Kumar Bollena – Com SE Cor Sec 7-64-35…See Record

September 15, 2021

Samuel R., Joan, Larry Keith and Phyllis VanFossan; Teena, Tina and Ronnie Turnbaugh, Charles J. VanFossan, Jessica and Chris Corley to Curtis and Abbie Schafer – Com at SW Cor NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-62-35..See Record

Robert T. Duvall, Pell and Bren Anne McIntosh Duvall to RL Strength and Conditioning LLC – Lot 13 of Western Boundary of the Southern Extension to the Original Town of Maryville

Jeron Ashford to Gray Family Trust, Doyle Reed and Patricia Gray Trustees – Unit 4B Faustiana Place

David N. and Tammy L. Frampton Revocable Family Trust to BWG Rural, LLC – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 30 and N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 31 Twp 64-33

Marion and Phyllis Ball Trust to Jane Ann Hughes – NW1/4 Sec 14-62-36

Dixie R. Salsbury to Dixie R. Salsbury Declaration of Trust – W1/2 SE1/4 and E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 36-62-34

September 16, 2021

John Mires to Demetrice Joyce Beelek and Terry Doggett – Lot 1, 2, 3 Blk 2 Original Town of Burlington Jct.

Staci Renee Drydale, Staci Renee Beck to Shawn P. Beck – Com E1/4 Cor Sec 23-62-35…See Record

Staci Renee Drydale, Staci Renee Beck to Shawn P. Beck – Com NW Cor N1/2 SE Sec 23-62-35..See Record

Mark and Amber Galbraith to Ryan Meyer – Lots 4, 5, 6 Blk 3 LA Bartieau’s Addition to Maryville

September 17, 2021

David B. Sears to David B. Sears Trust – Lot 3 Plat No 4 Sunsets Hills Subdivision, an Addition to the City of Maryville

Adam and Brooke Hull to Skylar Patton – Lots 7, 8, 9, 10 Blk 3 Sever’s Addition to Elmo

Max E. and J. Gayle Hull Revocable Trust to Hull Family Trust – E1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 19-66-37

Adam R. and Katrina L. McIntyre to McIntyre Properties, LLC – Lot 14 Blk 2 West Side Addition known ad West Terrace Place, an Addition to Maryville and Lot 2 Except E8’ off N Side, Blk 22 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville

Ryan and Kelsey Meyer to Angela Kloos – Lots 4, 5, 6 Blk 3 LA Bariteaus Addition to Maryville

Harold L. and Janis K. Duryea to Jose L. Fernandez – Lot 7 and E 20’ Lot 8 Blk 2 Faustiana Addition to Maryville

