COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, Sept. 13.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for diesel fuel.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Extension Center Expense Report (July and August, 2022)
• Tony Carter, Senior Director of Operations from Altice/Optimum, discussed broadband services for Nodaway County. Also present: Kim Milward, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, Josh McKim, director at Nodaway County Economic Development and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer. Following Carter’s presentation, the commission discussed Altice/Optimum vs. United Fiber as potential providers of the unserved and underserved in Nodaway County. The commission agreed to give both companies a letter of support
• The August expense and revenue budget report was presented for review.
• The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton, met with Merlin Atkins, Pastor Kim Mitchell and Alice Alley, representatives of the Ministry Center for a photo opportunity with presentation of ARPA funds and a tour of the facility. Also present: Kathy Rice, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.
• Holly Kay Cronk stopped in to invite the commission to the Northwest Missouri Moon Festival, put together by the Make It Maryville committee. The event, to be held October 8, 2022, is a fundraiser that will be making donations to the Ecker Family and the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force.
• A landowner came in with concerns over a land and maintenance contract within the White Cloud Wind project. A message was left for Nick Coil. A call was made to Blake DeLaFuente to discuss further.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Road #1045 in Grant Township and Road #508 in Green Township.
• Jenni Moore, Lettuce Dream presented information of changes they have faced due to COVID. Moore made a request for assistance through the ARPA funds. A tour of the facility was set for October 4 at 9:00. The commission discussed doing Letters of Support to both United Fiber and Optimum as well as a monetary contribution if awarded the grant. A call was made to Kim Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, for clarification on the available grants. The commission agreed to put $50,000 in the Letter of Support for United Fiber and $20,000 in the letter of support to Altice/Optimum. Mildward put together the letters and brought in for signatures
• Commissioner Walk discussed Road #976 with a resident of Washington Township.