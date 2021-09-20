COURT NEWS
September 7
Judge Robert Rice
Dana N. Edwards, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, FTA warrant issued
McKinley J. Hoogeveen, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, prior; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, 180 day jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration
Christopher P. Mace, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Jeffrey D. Gross, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Tampering with motor vehicle, first degree, FTA warrant issued