COURT NEWS
September 6
COURT NEWS
September 6
Judge Robert Rice
Kimber L. Schieber, Clyde – Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, $60.50
Jaquan Davis, St. Joseph, Driving while intoxicated, prior, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Clayton W. Robinette, Trimble, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, suspended imposition of sentence, one-year supervised probation
Michael G. Bland, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Stealing, Failure to appear, warrant issued
William C. Coleman, Sully, Iowa, Driving while intoxicated; Failure to place vehicle not in motion as near right hand side of hwy as practicable; Operate a motor vehicle in a carless and imprudent manner; Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Chad L. Davis, Maryville, Domestic assault, 180 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, 30 days shock incarceration
