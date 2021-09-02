COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, August 19.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton
Business before the governing board included:
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission notices; BRO Program update
• The Commission discussed the open road and bridge Supervisor position. The position was offered to and accepted by Brian Engle. Engle accepted the position and has a start date of September 20, 2021.
• The commission inspected Road #104, a concrete culvert on Road #114 and Bridge #0086002 all in Atchison Township.
• Jerri Dearmont and Kim Mildward with Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, spoke with the commission on existing “in-the-works” water/wastewater projects that NW RECOG is working with. Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum were also present. An update on the Historical Preservation Grant process was also discussed. Mildward is researching courthouses across the state that have had preservation work done on their courthouses. The commission began a discussion of the handicap accessibility ramp into the courthouse. The discussion was tabled for another day.
• The road and bridge crew were invited in to announce the Engle’s promotion and to discuss how the crew will operate moving forward. The commission invited crew members to ask questions and discuss. Updates on various projects was also provided by crew members.
• On September 9, 2021 from 11:30 to 1:00, a representative from LAGERS will be at the county to hold a training. All county staff and office holders are invited to attend. The county administration center will be closed during that time period to allow staff to attend this training.
• The quarterly Northwest Commissioners Association meeting is set to be held on September 16 in Atchison County. The Nodaway County Commissioners have declined to attend due to previously scheduled items.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, August 24.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Liquor License for Goff Grocery. Road and Bridge to MACTO for training; to Taylor Concrete for Bridge #0086002.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Vehicle Sales Tax / Motor Fuel Tax Report
• A call was made to Brett Cline, Tenaska, regarding a resident issue. Cline was able to answer all questions but referred the commission to Ryan Choquette as well. A call was also made to Choquette for further information.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on projects the crew is working on. Also discussed equipment hours, usage and possible future needs.
• The commission, along with other office holders, took a photo with Judge Roger Prokes.
• A list of ideas had been emailed to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, on requests the county has received for utilizing the American Recover Plan Act (ARPA) funds they have received. Schraeder discussed the items as they relate to allowable, approved expenses. A call was also made to Darren Farnan, United Fiber, to discuss broadband.
• Christy Forney, Nodaway County Emergency Management Director, stopped in to discuss a funding opportunity the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) for Hazard Mitigation, specifically generators. Forney has asked for a Notice of Interest from area towns by Friday, August 27, 2021.
• A call was made to Jim Proctor, Proctor Plumbing regarding a landscaping tiling project on the north side of the courthouse. Proctor will try to stop by this week to take a look at the site.
• The commission reviewed the current Procurement Policy. Discussion centered around changing the amount of the required bid from $4,500 to 6,000. The commission reviewed RSMo 50.783.2 and discussed adding it to the Procurement Policy. Patton will work on updating the policy and present it to the commission for review at the next meeting.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, August 26.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Credit Card payment packet (paid online). Road and Bridge to Holiday Inn Express for training; to Murphy Tractor for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Emails from MAC; American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds guidelines
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, along with Brian Engle, incoming supervisor, gave updates on projects the crew is working on.
• The commission reviewed the current Procurement Policy and agreed to changing the amount of the required bid from $4,500 to $6,000. The commission reviewed RSMo 50.783.2 and added it to the Procurement Policy. A copy was given to office holders that attended a meeting and also emailed out to each office holder.
• Kim Mildward, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments (NWMO RECOG,) stopped in to discuss the summary she had put together on information on the ADA ramp at the courthouse. The summary includes immediate, short-term and long-term items and pricing. (Pulled from the Strata Architecture and Preservation dated July 1, 2021 report.) Mildward discussed working up a Request for Quotes (RFQ) for the project and presented a list of firms between Nodaway County and Kansas City.
• The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector-treasurer, discussed with Mildward what NWMO RECOG is working on in relation to broadband. Mildward gave a history of projects and funding and what is currently being done to check broadband in the county.
• The salary committee met to review the existing salary schedule as presented with adjustments. Office holders present were: Burns; Walk; Jenkins; Patton; Rex Wallace, assessor; Lisa Nickerson, recorder; Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney and Randy Strong, sheriff. Also present: Tammy Carter, H.R. director. The committee will meet again on September 14 at 11:00 in the office of the county commission. For the next meeting, the committee requested more information on how the adjustments would impact the county’s portion of benefits, a comparison of the adjustments versus a dollar amount, a separation of the law enforcement with a comparison to other like sized/assessed counties and other competitive law enforcement agencies.
• Roger Florea, Hopkins Township trustee, called in with concerns with the quality of rock being put on CART rock roads. A call was made to Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling.
• Jeremy Redden, Department of Natural Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Program, gave an update on the Mozingo Lake Watershed Water-Quality Monitoring Plan project. Also in attendance, Rod Barr, Northwest Missouri State University, E. Walker, road and bridge supervisor and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.
• The commission, along with E. Walker, road and bridge supervisor, inspected the following roads: Road #286 in Union Township and Roads #167, 170, #171, #168 and #169 all in Hopkins Township.