COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, September 6.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Recorder Fee Report; Clerk Fee Report Invoices for Devnet, Elkins-Swyers Company, Inc. and Snyder & Associates. Donation of Sick Leave from one employee to another. Assessor to Shell’s Service Towing and Repair for tires.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Letter from Sheriff for new hire; Resume from Shelby Letuli for the NWMO Cooperative Mental Health Board; County Clerk Annual Training Certificate.
• The 911 Oversight Board held their board meeting during the commission’s session time. Oversight Board members present were Walker, Burns, Walk, County Commission; Bill Florea, Director of Operations for Nodaway County Ambulance District; Tye Parsons and Dannen Merrill, Maryville City Council. Also present: Maryville Public Safety’s Ron Christian, director and Lt. Mike Stolte; Northwest Regional Communications, Jessica Rickabaugh, dispatch supervisor and Stacey Rucker, assistant supervisor/trainer; Greg McDanel, City of Maryville manager, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum. The meeting was called to order at 9:00 a.m. and adjourned at 9:32 a.m. There was not another meeting scheduled.
• Jenkins gave an update on the sales tax for the Commissary Commissions. Jenkins stated she had spoken with the Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney who referred her to David Baird. Jenkins asked for permission to use Baird to address the sales tax. The commission agreed. Burns recommended requesting any penalties be waived.
• A call was returned to Ray Dearmont, Bolder Industries, regarding a request to plant trees along a county road. The commission stated any planting and landscaping would need to be 40 feet back from the center of the road.
• The commission looked at a leak in the women’s restroom on the first floor of the Administration Center.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, looked at Road #483 and inspected and approved reconstruction road #492 all in Polk Township.
• A resident of Washington Township called in regarding a maintenance and tube issue on Road #976.
• Jenkins discussed findings presented by the Missouri State Auditor.
• The commission, along with Engle inspected and approved Road #999 in Washington Township and looked at Road #976. Returned a call to a resident regarding Road #976.
• The commission sent an email to McDanel to request an accurate dollar amount. The commissioners discussed agreeing to half of the amount they believe was requested at the morning meeting.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, September 8.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. South District Commissioner Scott Walk was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to MTE for equipment (ARPA.) Sheriff to Kiesler Police Supply for equipment; to Dynamic Research Technologies for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Resume from Sarah E. Creason for the NWMO Cooperative Mental Health Board; Certificate of Liability Insurance – Maryville Glass and Lock, Inc.
• Stephanie Patterson, Director of Maryville Public Library, gave an update on how funds were used from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program. Patterson also asked to open the program up to older kids in Nodaway County. The commission agreed. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
An email from Greg McDanel, City of Maryville manager, was reviewed with a confirmation of the increased amount anticipated at the end of FY23 for the city for payroll at the Northwest Regional Community Center (NRCC.) The commission had discussed this during the Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Commission meeting and had agreed at that time to earmark these funds through ARPA.
Representing the Ravenwood Playground Committee, Cassie Wiederholt and Megan Wiederholt discussed the progress of their committee’s efforts to raise funds for their project. The commission discussed other grant opportunities to look into. No ARPA dollar amount was requested or earmarked. The commission asked for the committee to reach out after notification of grants comes through and after checking into other opportunities.
• Tammy Carter, H.R. director updated the commission on the leak clean-up in the women’s restroom on the first floor of the Administration Center. The date for sealing of the first floor of the Administration Center is set for September 16-18. A message was left for Seaman-Schuske Roofing. A call was made to Shane Garnett Plumbing regarding a drain issue in the Administration Center.
• Both Grant and Lincoln Townships okayed their Proceed Order for CART Rock.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected a tube on Road #524, a tube on Road #523 and a bridge on Road #521 all in Green Township.
• Shane Garnett Plumbing made an inspection of the drain leak issue. Permission was given to move forward with necessary repairs.