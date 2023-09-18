SHERIFF REPORT
July 11
Eugene L. Eads, 50, Hopkins, Warrant from probation and parole
July 13
Deputies took a report of stealing in Maryville
July 15
Rebecca J. Giles, 51, Conception Jct., Knowingly operate motor vehicle without operable tail/brake light, Failure to maintain financial responsibility; No valid license
July 27
Nathan J. Blane, 47, Pickering, Assault, third degree
Deputies too a report of stealing in Graham
August 2
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Ravenwood
August 4
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Ravenwood
August 5
Hayden D. Emery, 23, Maryville, Operate vehicle in careless and imrudent manner involving an accident; Driving while intoxicated
Herman E. Richardson, 44, Hopkins, Domestic assault, third degree
August 8
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Pickering
August 10
Jeremy G. Laun, 41, Maryville, Warrant for probation and parole
August 11
Joseph D. Swaney, 38, Lincoln, Nebraska, Cass County warrant for financial exploitation to elderly/disabled person
Zachary E. Copeland, 28, Graham, Probation violation
August 14
Deputies took a report f stealing in Burlington Jct.
August 17
Jason C. Sipes, 50, Maryville, Holt County warrant Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
August 18
Thomas S. Wilmes, 74, Maryville, Probation violation
August 20
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Burlington Jct.
August 22
Richard R. Arnold, 51, Ravenwood, Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
August 24
Jennifer M. Munoz, 40, Failure to appear
Derek M. Wray, 40, Pickering, Failure to appear
