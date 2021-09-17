NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF

July 8

Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Claermont

July 9

Deputies responded to a report of forgery in Maryville

July 24

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville

July 26

Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville

July 31

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Conception Jct.

August 1

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Hopkins

August 2

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Ravenwood

Deanndra C. Wright, 40, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance

Nathaniel L. Emily, 37, homeless, Possession of controlled substance

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Bolckow

Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Hopkins

August 3

William A. Enk, 55, Maryville, Failure to appear

Stephanie A. Morriss, 32, Maryville, Failure to appear

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Elmo

August 4

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Elmo

Dakota M. Smith, 22, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated

August 6

Danny L. Hooten, 53, Butler, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Failure to display headlamps

August 8

Christopher P. Mace, 30, Clarinda, Iowa, Failure to appear

August 9

Arnold Roebkes, 60, Maryville, Trespass

August 10

Victor J. Shores, 36, Maryville, Probation violation

Richard R. Arnold, 49, Ravenwood, Failure to appear

Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Maryville

Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Hopkins

Deputies took a report of stealing in Maryville

August 11

Zachary E. Copeland, 26, Maryville, Failure to appear

August 12

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Graham

Deputies took a report of stealing in Maryville

Amanda R. Morriss, 39, Quitman, Operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license; Failure to maintain financial responsibility

August 13

Carl D. Dosztan Jr., 36, Maryville, Probation violation

August 16

Deputies responded to a report of tampering with motor vehicle in Skidmore

August 17

Stephen A. Lomeli, 38, Skidmore, Failure to appear

Deputies responded to a report of Domestic assault in Conception Jct.

Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Clearmont

August 18

Deputies took a report of stealing in Parnell

August 21

Tessa R. Jones, 37, Burlington Jct., Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

August 27

Sara N. Service, 28, Guilford, Failure to appear

Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Maryville

August 29

Deputies responded to a report of stealing, $750 or more in Maryville

August 30

Deputies responded to a report of stealing animal in Hopkins

 

