NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
July 8
Deputies responded to a report of trespass in Claermont
July 9
Deputies responded to a report of forgery in Maryville
July 24
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville
July 26
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Maryville
July 31
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Conception Jct.
August 1
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Hopkins
August 2
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Ravenwood
Deanndra C. Wright, 40, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance
Nathaniel L. Emily, 37, homeless, Possession of controlled substance
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Bolckow
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Hopkins
August 3
William A. Enk, 55, Maryville, Failure to appear
Stephanie A. Morriss, 32, Maryville, Failure to appear
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Elmo
August 4
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Elmo
Dakota M. Smith, 22, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated
August 6
Danny L. Hooten, 53, Butler, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Failure to display headlamps
August 8
Christopher P. Mace, 30, Clarinda, Iowa, Failure to appear
August 9
Arnold Roebkes, 60, Maryville, Trespass
August 10
Victor J. Shores, 36, Maryville, Probation violation
Richard R. Arnold, 49, Ravenwood, Failure to appear
Deputies took a report of fraud/scam in Maryville
Deputies responded to a report of domestic assault in Hopkins
Deputies took a report of stealing in Maryville
August 11
Zachary E. Copeland, 26, Maryville, Failure to appear
August 12
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Graham
Deputies took a report of stealing in Maryville
Amanda R. Morriss, 39, Quitman, Operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
August 13
Carl D. Dosztan Jr., 36, Maryville, Probation violation
August 16
Deputies responded to a report of tampering with motor vehicle in Skidmore
August 17
Stephen A. Lomeli, 38, Skidmore, Failure to appear
Deputies responded to a report of Domestic assault in Conception Jct.
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Clearmont
August 18
Deputies took a report of stealing in Parnell
August 21
Tessa R. Jones, 37, Burlington Jct., Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing
August 27
Sara N. Service, 28, Guilford, Failure to appear
Deputies responded to a report of harassment in Maryville
August 29
Deputies responded to a report of stealing, $750 or more in Maryville
August 30
Deputies responded to a report of stealing animal in Hopkins