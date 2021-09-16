COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, September 7.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and Deputy County Clerk Lorraine O’Donnell.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoices to Murphy Tractor, Fastenal, Oden Enterprises, Bryan’s Auto for Road and Bridge. Clerk and Recorder fees. Road and Bridge to Bryan’s Auto
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Concerned citizens with making K-12 essential. Schraeder Law Firm (Health Care orders and ordinances).
• Tom Patterson, Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, presented the commission a copy of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Missouri School reopening and operation guidelines. According to Patterson Nodaway County Health follows these same guidelines. He feels these are standard guidelines across the state and has been working closely with all county schools to help them find resources they can use.
Also included was a packet of information with CDC updated guidance for COVID Prevention in K-12 Schools, grafts and charts of COVID cases past and present, mental health issues data, Northwest Missouri data of COVID cases and spreadsheet of Missouri School district COVID cases 2020 vs 2021. Patterson also stated there has been an increase in cases for those K-12 and he is hoping to see that trend drop off in three weeks.
• Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development Director, and Marilyn Jenkins, collector held a brief discussion of business programs tied to American Rescue Plan Act funds. Grant programs, funds for marketing and revolving loan funds will be the topic of discussion at the regular commission meeting on September 14, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.
• The Northwest Missouri State University Homecoming committee submitted the parade route for approval and signature.
• Ivan Schraeder Attorney at Law stated that under current law the county commission has no authority to deem K-12 students essential.
• Grant Township Trustee Jim Farnan called and said his township is ready for CART road maintenance rock. A proceed was sent.
• A call was placed to Andy Macias of Snyder & Associates to begin the necessary paper work for construction of BRO-63 bridge #295003 over Clear Creek in Polk Township.
• A Polk Township resident made a complaint of semi-trucks and lights.
• Erin Allen voiced concerns with state guidelines and regulations for quarantining K-12 school kids.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, September 9.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and Deputy County Clerk Lorraine O’Donnell.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Expense register, payroll, and two liquor licenses for Back Yard Vine & Wine.
Jail Supplies Inc. for Sheriff, Railroad Yard and Loch Sand & Construction for Road and Bridge
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Nodaway County Health Center, Covid stats of children; Mary Throener, Stop signs; NACO, Leadership Academy
• Children’s Mercy requested additional funds for indigent children from our area. Having fulfilled the 2021 budget request, the commission will take it for consideration of the 2022 budget.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, and Bryan Engle discussed equipment and current county projects with the commission.
• The intersection of Imperial and 200 St. was inspected after a request was received from Tenaska to widen it so their trucks can get in to make repairs to windmills. Also inspected was bridge # 0099600 in Washington Township and the progress on bridge #0956002.
• Mark Rush, Jackson Township road supervisor corrected mileage for CART rock.
• The commission placed a call to Larry Bergner, Newton County Health Department for a copy of their modified reopening and operating guide for the present school year.Tom Patterson of Nodaway County Health will be sent a copy for review.