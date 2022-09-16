LAND TRANSFERS
August 31, 2022
Gretchen M. Wehmeyer to Nathaniel Wehmeyer – Lots 5, 6 Blk 22 Torrance’s Addition to the City of Maryville
September 1, 2022
Matthew Law to Kirby D. and Debbie Dougan – Com SW Cor Sec 15-64-34…See Record
Joe A. and Andrea S. Leader to Galen A. and Kathy A. Stoll Revocable Trust – Com NW Cor of S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 20-62-34..See Record
September 2, 2022
Steven W. Miller to Steven W. And Rebecca Ann Miller – E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 36-64-35 Except…See Record
Mark and Joyce Frampton to Kerry P. Spitler – Lot 4 Blk 2 Torrance’s Addition to Maryville
September 6, 2022
Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. to Cody and Makayla Schniedermeyer – Lot 7 Pleasant Ridge Subdivision Plat No 1
September 7, 2022
Robert Mitchell to Brian and Thelma Estes – Lots 10-12 Blk 5 Original Town of Wilcox
Jerald J. and M. Jolene (deceased) Downing to Burlington Junction DG, LLC – See Record
Harold H. Wilmarth Trust, Todd Wilmarth, Successor Trustee to Wilmarth Grain & Fuel, LLC – Sec 21 & 2 2-66-36
Bruce R. and Colette Chapin to David P. and Elizabeth J. Chapin – See Record
September 8, 2022
CSM Foreclosure Trustee Corp, Barbara G. and Royce L. Farr to US Bank National Association Com E1/4 Cor Sec 28-64-33.. See Record
James R. Stiens Revocable Trust, Robert A. Stiens, Kevin J. Stiens, Successor Trustees; Della Mae Stiens Revocable Trust, Robert A. Stiens, Joan B. Wilmes, Successor Trustees to Robert A. and Joyce E. Stiens Revocable Trust – S1/2 NE1/4 and SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 7-64-34…See Record
James R. Stiens Revocable Trust, Robert A. Stiens, Kevin J. Stiens, Successor Trustees; Della Mae Stiens Revocable Trust, Robert A. Stiens, Joan B. Wilmes, Successor Trustees to Kevin J. Stiens Revocable Living Trust – See Record
James R. Stiens Revocable Trust, Robert A. Stiens, Kevin J. Stiens, Successor Trustees; Della Mae Stiens Revocable Trust, Robert A. Stiens, Joan B. Wilmes, Successor Trustees to Mark Charles Stiens Revocable Trust – All W 84.75 Ac SW Sec 31-64-35
James R. Stiens Revocable Trust, Robert A. Stiens, Kevin J. Stiens, Successor Trustees; Della Mae Stiens Revocable Trust, Robert A. Stiens, Joan B. Wilmes, Successor Trustees to Gary D. Stiens Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – See Record
September 9, 2022
Jerimey Thompson to Sara A. Heckman and Jerimy Thompson – Lot 6 Deer Run, a Subdivision in SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 26-64-35
Keith, Diana and Kylee Smith to Shane M. and Alisha D. Symons – Lot 12 Countryside North
Jared Vickroy to Jesse Lininger – Lot 2 Half Blk 4 Northwest Extension to Maryville
Agnes A. Meyer Revocable Living Trust to Angela Salcedo – S1/2 Lot 4 Blk 2 Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
William J. Meyer Revocable Living Trust to Angela Salcedo – S1/2 Lot 4 Blk 2 Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
September 12, 2022
James D. and Chelsey R. Harper to Chelsey R. Harper – Lots 6, 7 Blk 29 Original Town of Hopkins
Lucile Beason Chesnut Revocable Living Trust, Barb Hoepker, Trustee to Barb Hoepker – SW1/4 NE1/4 & NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 4-64-37
Lucile Beason Chesnut Revocable Living Trust, Barb Hoepker, Trustee to David Beason – N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 4-64-37
Lucile Beason Chesnut Revocable Living Trust, Barb Hoepker, Trustee to Carol Farrens – W3/4 Blk 20 Original Town of Maryville
Rodger W. and Irene L. Derr Revocable Living Trust to Geogetta Lane – Lots 5, 8 Blk 1 Bohart’s Second Addition to Graham
Paul D. and Brenda L. Farnan to Paul D. and Brenda L. Farnan Family Trust – E1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 17-64-35
Jess G. and Janet Kenny to Charles A. and Sarah K. Woods – Lots 1, 2 Blk 2 Skidmore’s Sixth Addition to Skidmore
Russ Bures, Sr. to Brooke A. Lanprecht – Sec 7-66-33…See Record
September 13, 2022
Series 6 Steward Properties Group LLc, Kyle James and Hope Christine Wesley to Jordan M. Stiens – Lot 7 Blk 7 T.L. Robinson’s First Addition to Maryville
Charles A. and Debra L. Zook to Glenna Schantz – Lot 6 Wandering Hills Estate Plat No 1 an Addition to Maryville