MARYVILLE POLICE
August 31
1:56 a.m. – 500 block E. 1st – Kody D. Lull, 29, Maryville – Disorderly conduct
September 3
12:59 a.m. – 1000 block N. Country Club Rd. – Chavez L. Baker, 18, Belton – Driving while intoxicated, Possession of marijuana, Possession of drug paraphernalia, In park after hours
5:40 p.m. – 100 block W. Cooper – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
September 4
1:25 a.m. – 400 block N. Mulberry – Caleb Kreizinger, 20, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Careless and imprudent; Parker T. Davison, 21, Bedford, Iowa – Disorderly conduct
1:52 a.m. – 500 block N. Buchanan – Sarabeth J. Michael, 21, Gallatin – Driving while intoxicated; Illegal U-turn
3:54 a.m. – 100 W. 1st – Rylan C. Duncan, 22, Guilford – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to maintain right half of roadway; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Improper display of license plates
7:26 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Recovered property – Wallet
8:47 p.m. – 1300 block Parkdale – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
9:52 p.m. – 600 block S. Main – Lost/stolen property – Wallet
September 5
5:41 p.m. – 700 block N. Main – Stolen motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
September 7
6:53 p.m. – 600 block W. Halsey – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
September 7
6:53 p.m. – Mozingo Park – Recovered property – Prescription medication
September 8
5:20 a.m. – 1700 block E. 1st – Stolen motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
10:54 a.m. – 300 block N. Main – Jason L. Jackson, 40, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
10:10 p.m. – 300 block N. Main – Gavin M. Gray-Walker, 20, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
September 10
8:31 p.m. – 1500 block N. Country Club Rd. – Anthony D. Jack, 20, Maryville – Possession of marijuana; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Equipment violation
Accidents
August 30
4:29 p.m. – 600 block N. Water – Driver 1: Marcella K. Ciddiarelli; Vehicle owner 2: Dylan N. Mildfeldt, Maryville
September 4
3:22 p.m. – 1600 block N. Main – Vehicle owner 1: Ronald K. Wiederholt, 75, Maryville